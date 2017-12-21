There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsFrancesco Molinari pens deal with Bettinardi Golf

Gear

Francesco Molinari pens deal with Bettinardi Golf

By David Cunninghame21 December, 2017
Bettinardi Golf Francesco Molinari Putters
Golfer1

The two-time Ryder Cup star has just signed with the Chicago based putter specialist and will play the brand’s new BB56 putter.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Bettinardi and using what I believe to be the best performing and finest looking putters on Tour,” said Francesco.

He added: “I’ve tested different Bettinardi models in my quest to win on tour in 2018 and make the Ryder Cup team again, and the BB56 sits perfectly for me. I love the technology involved and how passionate the brand is on creating quality putters.”

Bb56 Sole

The BB56 is a new model for the 2018 season and seen by the brand as the most intricate and advanced putter in the BB Series line-up. The body of the putter is milled from 6061 military grade aluminium and features a special topline weight made of 303 Stainless Steel.

Read more -> Bettinardi reveals eye-catching 2018 putters range

By relocating the stainless steel weight directly behind the face and raising the centre of gravity (COG) higher on the putter, the BB56 promotes a quicker end over roll off the putter face and more solid feel at impact.

The new Super-Fly Mill Face milling offers a responsive feel at impact and the vented channel grooves on the sole and flange create an aerodynamic appearance at address, further improving aim characteristics.

Completing the look is a durable ‘stealth’ Matte Black colourway with an Electric Yellow finish and matching deep-etched Lamkin corded grip.

Bb56 Beauty Shot

The 35-year-old Italian, who has former US Ryder Cup captain Dave Stockton as his putting coach, had an impressive season in 2017, playing on both sides of the Atlantic. He finished runner-up in the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, following another 2nd place at the European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Robert Bettinardi, President and CEO of Bettinardi Golf is looking forward to an exciting year with two top ranked world-ranked players. “Signing Francesco is fantastic news for the Bettinardi brand and we’re thrilled to have him on board. He’s a very popular and successful player on both European and PGA Tours, and we’ve worked closely with him to enhance his performance on the greens,” explained Robert.

Bb Group

He continued, “the prospect of having Francesco on Team Europe and Matt Kuchar, who has been a brand ambassador for nearly five years, on Team USA playing Bettinardi putters at the Ryder Cup is something we’re really excited about."

Available: Now
Price: £279 
More info:jsint.com
Twitter:@BettinardiGolf

Related Articles - Bettinardi Golf

Related Articles - Francesco Molinari

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - Putters

-

Golf News

5 golf phenoms who flamed-out fast
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Francesco Molinari pens deal with Bettinardi Golf
Bettinardi Golf

By David Cunninghame

Other Top Stories

Coul Links team accuse RSPB of 'spreading misinformation'
Coul Links

By Martin Inglis

Rules of Golf updated to disregard armchair rules experts
Rules of Golf

By Michael McEwan

EXCLUSIVE David Leadbetter questions hunger of top male pros
David Leadbetter

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy makes decision on caddie for 2018 season
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below