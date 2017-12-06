Freak airport injury rules Louis Oosthuizen out of event

Airports: the bane of European Tour professionals’ lives.



Whether it’s delays or lost baggage, you don’t usually have to scroll too far to see a tour pro’s complaint about an airport or airline on social media.

But Louis Oosthuizen was given a whole new reason to dislike them this week and, no, it wasn’t due to any of the above scenarios.

The 2010 Open champion has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club after jamming two of his fingers in an airport luggage trolley.

The swelling has left him unable to grip a club, with even an extra day's rest available due to the cancellation of Tuesday's pro-am not enough to help.



BREAKING: @Louis57TM pulls out @JoburgOpen_ due to freak injury. Fingers caught in an airport trolley and is unable to grip a golf club.



Get well soon, Louis. We'll miss you @RandparkGolf! pic.twitter.com/yPWIxWo36i — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) December 6, 2017

“The body feels great but I had a different incident this week with jamming my fingers in trolleys at the airport,” said Oosthuizen, who was the highest ranked player in the field. “Unfortunately, I don’t think I will be able to play this week.

“I’m here and I was ready to do everything this week. I was actually relieved there wasn’t a pro-am because I thought the rest would help but this morning it’s even worse than it was yesterday.

“I tried to grip a golf club but there’s no way I can go to my grip position.”