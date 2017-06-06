There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsFREE entry to 2017 Scottish Senior Open

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

FREE entry to 2017 Scottish Senior Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine06 June, 2017
Scottish Senior Open Renaissance Club
Renaissance Club

Admission to this year’s Scottish Senior Open will be absolutely FREE as the event celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer.

The European Senior Tour event, which is taking place at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian from August 4-6, is set to feature some of the leading names in European senior golf – including past Ryder Cup captains.

For the first 36 holes, there will be the popular Alliance Pro-Am format – where amateurs are paired with a professional – before the final round features pros only as they battle it out for the £37,500 winner’s cheque.

A nominal charge is being implemented for car parking, with all proceeds donated to the official event charity.

Read more - Rickie Fowler 'confirms' Scottish Open return

Paul Eales

Englishman Paul Eales (above) won the event last year when it was staged Archerfield Links, seeing off the challenge of Peter Fowler and Santiago Luna by one stroke.

Paul Bush, director of events with VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted to once again be supporting the Scottish Senior Open.

“The stunning East Lothian coastline will provide a fitting backdrop to the event and with free entry we hope that strong crowds will turn out to support some of the biggest names in senior golf on Scotland’s Golf Coast.”

John McMillan, East Lothian Council provost and spokesperson for economic development and tourism, said: “With spectator admission being free of charge we are hopeful that an even bigger crowd will be drawn to the event.

“And with so much else to see and do on the venue’s doorstep, visitors can be sure of a warm welcome while sampling the delights and hospitality of East Lothian.”

Related Articles - Scottish Senior Open

Related Articles - Renaissance Club

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Gear Shorts Zac Blair’s stylish second hand shoes
Gear Shorts

By David Cunninghame

R&A to increase security at the Open
New

By Michael McEwan

Rickie Fowler 'confirms' Scottish Open return
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Adam Scott issues warning to USGA
Adam Scott

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player disputes Langer's senior major history
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Barack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below