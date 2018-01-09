There are no results available.
FREE TaylorMade TP5 balls for Your Golf Travel bookings

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 January, 2018
Your Golf Travel, the world's largest golf travel company, has teamed up with TaylorMade to offer TP5 balls FREE to golfers who book golf holidays throughout January and February 2018*.

Whether it’s a stay and play breaks in the UK or Ireland, an overseas golf holiday to Europe or a long haul escape, travelling parties of four or more will receive at least a dozen golf balls, depending on party size and travel distance.

In total, Your Golf Travel expects to giveaway upwards of 140,000 golf balls at a retail value in excess of £500,000.

Your Golf Travel co-founder Andrew Harding said: “We’re delighted to be working with TaylorMade and are looking forward to rewarding not just the lead booker, but all YGT clients booking in January and February with the Your Golf Ball Giveaway promotion.”

The TP5 headlines TaylorMade’s 2018 golf ball line-up and promises to be the brand’s best golf ball to date, combining a five-layer construction with technologies including a Tri-Fast Core and Dual Spin Cover to offer outstanding tee-to-green performance, as well as superb touch and feel around the greens.

Graeme Morton, TaylorMade consumer marketing manager, added: “We’re looking forward to providing even more golfers with the chance to use TaylorMade TP5 balls in 2018 through our partnership with Your Golf Travel.

“It’s great to see so many people being rewarded for their booking and being able to join some of the best players in the world in using the ball.”

*For more information on the promotion, visit yourgolftravel.com/bonus-balls.

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below