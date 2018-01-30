There are no results available.
Golf News

Future of popular Scottish course resolved

By Martin Inglis30 January, 2018
Grangemouth Golf Course
Grangemouth Gc1

The future of Grangemouth Golf Course has been secured for at least another 12 months after it was removed from a council hitlist for closure.

The course, where more than 350 members of Grangemouth Golf Club play, was one of six facilities earmarked for closure by Falkirk Community Trust after facing a £1.8m cut in its budget for next year.

It was reported that closing the golf course, which is located just off the M9 motorway, would save up to £700,000 but, after strong opposition, the council has withdrawn its proposal.

It has, though, announced an increase in fees for all season ticket holders effective from this season.

“This decision effectively removes the golf course from their budget proposals that were going to Falkirk Council next month,” said secretary Anne Cunningham.

Grangemouth Gc

“They will continue to maintain the golf course over the next year. The Committee of Management and the Working Group will now work with Falkirk Community Trust and Falkirk Council over the next 12 months to secure the long-term future of the club.

“The Committee of Management is delighted with the news. We hope that this resolves the uncertainty around the future of our course and would urge all members to take up their club membership for the coming season. This will allow the club to go forward on a positive footing.”

