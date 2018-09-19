Future Ryder Cup host venue announced

It’s almost 20 years away but the 2036 Ryder Cup venue has already been announced.



Congressional Country Club, in Maryland, will stage the 51st edition of the biennial battle between Europe and the USA – one of eight PGA of America sanctioned championships and events that it will play host to over the next two decades.

One of the most iconic courses in the United States, Congressional has an illustrious past, having hosted three editions of the US Open – most recently in 2011 when Rory McIlroy won his maiden major – as well as the 1976 US PGA Championship and the 1995 US Senior Open. It also staged 15 other PGA Tour events.

• OPINION - An Open Letter to the "Ryder Cup Guardians"



• The Ryder records that could be smashed this year



• IN FULL - When & where future Ryder Cup matches will be played



“This partnership with Congressional Country Club and its membership is monumental in scope and stature, and we are excited to showcase the range of championships and events that the PGA of America has to offer,” said PGA of America Interim CEO John Easterbrook. “We’re also looking forward to building a lasting relationship with the legions of knowledgeable golf fans from Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.”



• 2018 Ryder Cup - Tee Times & Pairings



• How to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup on TV



Bev Lane, the president of Congressional Country Club, added: “We are proud to be partnering with the PGA of America and looks forward to creating future championship history.

“The PGA of America and its nearly 29,000 professionals represent the very best that golf has to offer. We are excited to bring major championship golf back to Congressional and to represent our country and the Nation’s Capital as the host of the 2036 Ryder Cup.”