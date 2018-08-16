FYI - This guy is NOT the bookies' favourite for the 2019 Masters

He’s won two of the last three majors, and three of the last seven – but even that isn’t enough to make Brooks Koepka the favourite for the 2019 Masters.



The world No.2 is currently priced as high as 20/1 with some bookmakers for the next major championship, taking place as is customary at Augusta National next April.

Jordan Spieth, who has a career record of T2-1-T11-4 at the Masters, is the favourite to add to his Green Jacket collection. You won’t currently find him priced more enticingly than 9/1 with the leading British bookies.



• How good are the host courses for the men's major championships in 2019?



• Who is Brooks Koepka's caddie? Find out here...



Career grand slam chasing Rory McIlroy is the next favourite, followed by world No.1 Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler also have shorter odds than Koepka.

That could possibly be explained by the Floridian’s less-than-remarkable Masters record.

• Take a look at the clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the 2018 US PGA Championship



The 28-year-old has played in the first men’s major of the season only three times and, whilst he has made the cut all three times, he has never cracked the top ten. A tie for 11th this year is the best he has managed.



• OPINION - Did the US PGA's ELEVEN SPORTS experiment pay off? It's complicated...



After his US PGA win, Koepka admitted his Masters form isn’t the best. “I need to figure out Augusta a little bit,” he said. “I haven't quite had the results there that I've had elsewhere.”

Still, though – 20/1 for a man who’s won two of the last three majors? We’ll take a bit of that!