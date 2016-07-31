bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / G-Mac fed up of ‘Baba Booey’ crowd

G-Mac fed up of ‘Baba Booey’ crowd

By on July 31, 2016

Graeme McDowell, G-Mac

• McDowell caught swearing at scream of ‘Baba-Booey’
• Northern Irishman explains his displeasure in follow-up tweets
• “It was just some guy trying to get on TV” says 2010 US Open champ

G-MAC | PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sick of spectators at top golf events screaming random gibberish after players hit their shots? Then you’re in good company – Graeme McDowell (aka ‘G-Mac’) is fed up of them, too.

On-course cameras and microphones picked up the Northern Irishman response to a fan who screamed ‘Baba-Booey’ after he hit a shot during the second round of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. You can check out footage of the incident right here…

The 2010 US Open champion – who comfortably missed the cut in the season’s final major after rounds of 74 and 75 – subsequently explained his displeasure at the shouts with a couple of follow-up tweets.

gmac1 gmac2

G-Mac is the latest high-profile golfer to speak out against the rowdy behaviour of some spectators at golf events.

“It wouldn’t happen at Augusta, The Open, nor would it happen at Wimbledon” – Ian Poulter

At the PGA Championship in 2012, G-Mac‘s Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter was particularly irked with the shouting and tweeted: “This baba boo shit & mash potato crap shouting wouldn’t happen at Augusta, The Open, nor would it happen at Wimbledon. Tazer the thrushes.”

Read more -> Why I hate the ‘Mashed Potato’ crowd

Even so, the golf authorities seem reluctant to act on the antics. bunkered.co.uk plans to email the PGA Tour, PGA of America and USGA for a statement on the behaviour.

G-Mac vs The ‘Baba-Booey’ Crowd – whose side are you on?

Do you agree with Graeme ‘G-Mac‘ McDowell that shouts like ‘Baba-Booey’ and ‘Mashed Potato’ have no place in the game? Or should we all just learn to live and let live? Leave your thoughts in our ‘Comments’ section below.

Michael McEwan

Latest posts by Michael McEwan (see all)

Michael McEwan

Michael McEwan

Assistant Editor at bunkered golf magazine
Michael McEwan is the assistant editor of bunkered and its sister publications Scottish Club Golfer and English Club Golfer. He is also a frequent contributor to www.bunkered.co.uk.
Michael McEwan

@BunkeredOnline

7 Comments

  1. Gordon montgomery

    August 1, 2016 at 9:33 am

    These inane shouts are becoming more common and untimely. Puts me of watching the U.S. Golf to be honest

    Reply

  2. Keith

    August 1, 2016 at 11:00 am

    They should ban anyone shouting these stupid comments. Can they really be serious fans when someone shouts “in the hole” when a player hits his tee shot on a 6oo yard par 5.

    Reply

  3. Vince McGregor

    August 1, 2016 at 11:57 am

    Just so they can hear their voice on the replays – I would simply remove them from the golf course. Within a few tournaments it would vanish.

    Reply

  4. John Roxburgh

    August 1, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    No phones no cameras no insane shouts, put offenders off the course and show that on television.

    Reply

  5. James Clark

    August 1, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    Whilst at the open championship on the Friday,, mcilroy was hitting his 2nd shot,, i think it was the 15th, the corporate hospitality tent up the left hand side of the fairway was virtually empty save for a cpl of dozen people when a guy screamed out during his backswing,, there was no doubting who it was or where it came from,, no doubts also as to why he done it,,, just so he could say to his mates “did you hear me shout on the telly”… A proper d#ckhead,, the mashed potato and baba boey will make its way here as most sh#t from USA does,

    Reply

  6. Baba Booey

    August 2, 2016 at 11:42 pm

    i really love it. Those pricks should get over it and have fun.

    Reply
  7. Avatar of Daveboy67

    Daveboy67

    February 1, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Chuck them out please! Americans are sport fans, and there are genuine golf fans, but drunken, idiotic shouts just show them up to be morons. A few more ejections by the marshals should soon stop this inane bunch from making pricks of themselves on national tv.

    Reply
