G-Mac fed up of ‘Baba Booey’ crowd

Sick of spectators at top golf events screaming random gibberish after players hit their shots? Then you’re in good company – Graeme McDowell (aka ‘G-Mac’) is fed up of them, too.

On-course cameras and microphones picked up the Northern Irishman response to a fan who screamed ‘Baba-Booey’ after he hit a shot during the second round of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. You can check out footage of the incident right here…

The 2010 US Open champion – who comfortably missed the cut in the season’s final major after rounds of 74 and 75 – subsequently explained his displeasure at the shouts with a couple of follow-up tweets.

G-Mac is the latest high-profile golfer to speak out against the rowdy behaviour of some spectators at golf events.

“It wouldn’t happen at Augusta, The Open, nor would it happen at Wimbledon” – Ian Poulter

At the PGA Championship in 2012, G-Mac‘s Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter was particularly irked with the shouting and tweeted: “This baba boo shit & mash potato crap shouting wouldn’t happen at Augusta, The Open, nor would it happen at Wimbledon. Tazer the thrushes.”

Even so, the golf authorities seem reluctant to act on the antics. bunkered.co.uk plans to email the PGA Tour, PGA of America and USGA for a statement on the behaviour.

G-Mac vs The ‘Baba-Booey’ Crowd – whose side are you on?

Do you agree with Graeme ‘G-Mac‘ McDowell that shouts like ‘Baba-Booey’ and ‘Mashed Potato’ have no place in the game? Or should we all just learn to live and let live? Leave your thoughts in our ‘Comments’ section below.

