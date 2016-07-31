G-Mac fed up of ‘Baba Booey’ crowd

• McDowell caught swearing at scream of ‘Baba-Booey’
On-course cameras and microphones picked up the Northern Irishman response to a fan who screamed ‘Baba-Booey’ after he hit a shot during the second round of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. You can check out footage of the incident right here…
The 2010 US Open champion – who comfortably missed the cut in the season’s final major after rounds of 74 and 75 – subsequently explained his displeasure at the shouts with a couple of follow-up tweets.
G-Mac is the latest high-profile golfer to speak out against the rowdy behaviour of some spectators at golf events.
“It wouldn’t happen at Augusta, The Open, nor would it happen at Wimbledon” – Ian Poulter
At the PGA Championship in 2012, G-Mac‘s Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter was particularly irked with the shouting and tweeted: “This baba boo shit & mash potato crap shouting wouldn’t happen at Augusta, The Open, nor would it happen at Wimbledon. Tazer the thrushes.”
Even so, the golf authorities seem reluctant to act on the antics. bunkered.co.uk plans to email the PGA Tour, PGA of America and USGA for a statement on the behaviour.
Do you agree with Graeme ‘G-Mac‘ McDowell that shouts like ‘Baba-Booey’ and ‘Mashed Potato’ have no place in the game? Or should we all just learn to live and let live? Leave your thoughts in our ‘Comments’ section below.
Gordon montgomery
August 1, 2016 at 9:33 am
These inane shouts are becoming more common and untimely. Puts me of watching the U.S. Golf to be honest
Keith
August 1, 2016 at 11:00 am
They should ban anyone shouting these stupid comments. Can they really be serious fans when someone shouts “in the hole” when a player hits his tee shot on a 6oo yard par 5.
Vince McGregor
August 1, 2016 at 11:57 am
Just so they can hear their voice on the replays – I would simply remove them from the golf course. Within a few tournaments it would vanish.
John Roxburgh
August 1, 2016 at 1:46 pm
No phones no cameras no insane shouts, put offenders off the course and show that on television.
James Clark
August 1, 2016 at 8:30 pm
Whilst at the open championship on the Friday,, mcilroy was hitting his 2nd shot,, i think it was the 15th, the corporate hospitality tent up the left hand side of the fairway was virtually empty save for a cpl of dozen people when a guy screamed out during his backswing,, there was no doubting who it was or where it came from,, no doubts also as to why he done it,,, just so he could say to his mates “did you hear me shout on the telly”… A proper d#ckhead,, the mashed potato and baba boey will make its way here as most sh#t from USA does,
Baba Booey
August 2, 2016 at 11:42 pm
i really love it. Those pricks should get over it and have fun.
Daveboy67
February 1, 2017 at 6:54 pm
Chuck them out please! Americans are sport fans, and there are genuine golf fans, but drunken, idiotic shouts just show them up to be morons. A few more ejections by the marshals should soon stop this inane bunch from making pricks of themselves on national tv.