There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGallacher 'overwhelmed' by Foundation dinner

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Gallacher 'overwhelmed' by Foundation dinner

By Michael McEwan31 March, 2017
Stephen Gallacher Stephen Gallacher Foundation
Sg Foundation Dinner 47

Ryder Cup winner Stephen Gallacher has told bunkered.co.uk he is ‘totally overwhelmed’ after a fundraising dinner for his junior golf foundation raised more than £84,000.

Staged at the five-star Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh, the black tie event was attended by around 400 guests, including Celtic captain Scott Brown and Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings.

Gallacher’s fellow Ryder Cup stars Paul Lawrie, Sam Torrance and his uncle Bernard Gallacher were also in attendance as the night raised vital funds to help the three-time European Tour winner’s foundation introduce more young people to golf.

“I am totally overwhelmed at the response from last night’s Foundation Dinner,” said Gallacher. “We raised just over £84,000 and this is going to have a huge impact on what the foundation can do to introduce golf to even more boys and girls to golf.

Sg Foundation Dinner 26

“We have so many plans that we are now able to genuinely consider and implement and I am very excited at the prospect of sitting down with the team at my foundation to starting making these a reality now. There is one thing that I can assure everyone who supported last night’s dinner and that is that every penny raised will go directly to developing the foundation and give even more boys and girls the chance to learn to play golf.”

The night was compered by comedian Fred MacAulay, above, and featured an auction hosted by Scottish rugby legend Andy Nicol as well as a Q&A with Gallacher, Lawrie, Torrance and ‘Uncle Bernard’, which was chaired by broadcasting great Dougie Donnelly, below.

Sg Foundation Dinner 59

“I am very grateful for everyone’s support of last night’s event,” added Gallacher, who launched the foundation in 2012. “To have Sam, Paul and my Uncle Bernard all with me on the stage was quite special, and I cannot thank Fred, Andy and Dougie enough for giving up their time to entertain our guests and help raise the fantastic amount that we did.

“The responsibility now rests with us to do the best we can to expand further into more junior golf sections and also into the wider education system, and that is a very exciting and rewarding position to be in."

PHOTOS  Kenny Smith

Related Articles - Stephen Gallacher

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods to miss The Masters
Trending

By Martin Inglis

Lamkin pays tribute to The Masters
Lamkin

By Chris Doyle

Jordan Spieth plays with hickory clubs
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Tour pro backs down after Twitter feud
Grayson Murray

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a three-night golf break to Ayrshire

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below