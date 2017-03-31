Gallacher 'overwhelmed' by Foundation dinner

Ryder Cup winner Stephen Gallacher has told bunkered.co.uk he is ‘totally overwhelmed’ after a fundraising dinner for his junior golf foundation raised more than £84,000.



Staged at the five-star Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh, the black tie event was attended by around 400 guests, including Celtic captain Scott Brown and Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings.

Gallacher’s fellow Ryder Cup stars Paul Lawrie, Sam Torrance and his uncle Bernard Gallacher were also in attendance as the night raised vital funds to help the three-time European Tour winner’s foundation introduce more young people to golf.

“I am totally overwhelmed at the response from last night’s Foundation Dinner,” said Gallacher. “We raised just over £84,000 and this is going to have a huge impact on what the foundation can do to introduce golf to even more boys and girls to golf.

“We have so many plans that we are now able to genuinely consider and implement and I am very excited at the prospect of sitting down with the team at my foundation to starting making these a reality now. There is one thing that I can assure everyone who supported last night’s dinner and that is that every penny raised will go directly to developing the foundation and give even more boys and girls the chance to learn to play golf.”

The night was compered by comedian Fred MacAulay, above, and featured an auction hosted by Scottish rugby legend Andy Nicol as well as a Q&A with Gallacher, Lawrie, Torrance and ‘Uncle Bernard’, which was chaired by broadcasting great Dougie Donnelly, below.

“I am very grateful for everyone’s support of last night’s event,” added Gallacher, who launched the foundation in 2012. “To have Sam, Paul and my Uncle Bernard all with me on the stage was quite special, and I cannot thank Fred, Andy and Dougie enough for giving up their time to entertain our guests and help raise the fantastic amount that we did.

“The responsibility now rests with us to do the best we can to expand further into more junior golf sections and also into the wider education system, and that is a very exciting and rewarding position to be in."



PHOTOS Kenny Smith

