Galvin Green release ‘virtually weightless’ BOW jacket

Galvin Green have released their new ‘virtually weightless’ BOW Shell Layer jacket.



The leading technical performance brand is continuing to revolutionise golf clothing with the latest product.

Like all Galvin Green garments, the BOW is designed specifically to offer exceptional freedom of movement throughout a golfer’s swing and protect them against wind chill on the course.

Weighing just 107g and being completely wind and waterproof, the BOW is also highly breathable due to its high-tech ‘Gore Windstopper’ active shell fabric.



It’s also a versatile, microporous garment that allows water vapour to pass from within unhindered to give the jacket that breathability, as well as keeping your body at optimum performance temperature.

The latest Galvin Green creation is also designed with a high collar and fitted cuffs, which will help protect golfers from strong breezes.

Creative director, Mats Lundqvist, said: “The BOW is an extraordinary garment and the product of extensive testing with different fabrics to find the best way to protect golfers without adding weight.

“It’s by far the lightest jacket that Galvin Green has ever produced and in a class of its own when it comes to premium performance outerwear.”

They jacket can be worn in conjunction with warm, cool or base layers as part of the pioneering Galvin Green multi-layer concept.

Available: Now

Price: £200

Size: S – 3XL

Colours: Deep Ocean Blue, Black, Iron Grey

More info:galvingreen.com

Twitter:@galvingreen