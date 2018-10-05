Gary Lineker in extraordinary attack on Justin Rose caddie

Gary Lineker has launched an extraordinary attack on Justin Rose’s caddie Mark Fulcher on Twitter, branding him “an absolute numpty”.

The former England striker and Match Of The Dayhost made the remarks on Twitter as Fulcher was helping FedEx Cup champion Rose close out a 2&1 Ryder Cup foursomes win alongside Henrik Stenson this afternoon.

It all kicked off yesterday when Lineker, responding to the USA taking an early 3-0 lead in the match, tweeted this:

This is all going a bit pear shaped. 🤦🏼‍♂️ #RyderCup2018 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 28, 2018

Europe, of course, fought back, whitewashing their opponents on Friday afternoon to take a 5-3 overnight lead.

That prompted ‘Fooch’ to respond to Lineker this morning:

Wrong again ..... fool https://t.co/9U8LroGhBt — Dick fulchers lad (@Fooch1993) September 28, 2018

At this point, it’s probably best to point that the pair have locked horns on Twitter in recent times over differences of political opinion.

In retaliation, Lineker tweeted back with this:

The fool is right about this though: it’s xtraordinary that a decent human being like @JustinRose99 would have a complete numpty as a caddie. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2018

One, in Scotland, we spell it ‘numptie’.

Two, ‘Fooch’ is one of the most respected, well liked and successful caddies in the game, who has helped Rose win a major, an Olympic gold medal, the FedEx Cup, and climb to world No.1. That’s to say nothing of everything else they’ve achieved.

Hardly the CV of a ‘numpty’, or even ‘a numptie’.

Poor form, Gary. Very poor form.