Golf News

Gary Lineker in extraordinary attack on Justin Rose caddie

By Michael McEwan29 September, 2018
Gary Lineker has launched an extraordinary attack on Justin Rose’s caddie Mark Fulcher on Twitter, branding him “an absolute numpty”. 

The former England striker and Match Of The Dayhost made the remarks on Twitter as Fulcher was helping FedEx Cup champion Rose close out a 2&1 Ryder Cup foursomes win alongside Henrik Stenson this afternoon.

• Four-point lead... but Bjorn is guarding against complacency

• Good Day / Bad Day - Saturday at the Ryder Cup

• Molinari trolls misfiring Reed after latest loss

It all kicked off yesterday when Lineker, responding to the USA taking an early 3-0 lead in the match, tweeted this:

Europe, of course, fought back, whitewashing their opponents on Friday afternoon to take a 5-3 overnight lead. 

That prompted ‘Fooch’ to respond to Lineker this morning:

At this point, it’s probably best to point that the pair have locked horns on Twitter in recent times over differences of political opinion. 

In retaliation, Lineker tweeted back with this: 

One, in Scotland, we spell it ‘numptie’.

Two, ‘Fooch’ is one of the most respected, well liked and successful caddies in the game, who has helped Rose win a major, an Olympic gold medal, the FedEx Cup, and climb to world No.1. That’s to say nothing of everything else they’ve achieved. 

Hardly the CV of a ‘numpty’, or even ‘a numptie’. 

Poor form, Gary. Very poor form. 

