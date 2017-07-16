Nine-time major winner Gary Player is the living embodiment of the phrase, 'age is just a number'.
Whether it's running fast on treadmills, performing more than 1,000 sit-ups every day or completely eradicating sugar from his diet, the 81-year-old prides himself on his healthy and active lifestyle.
He took that a step even further this weekend, performing a backflip from a boat while on holiday with his family. Check it out!
Age is just a number & we are only as old as those surrounding you #grandchildrenschallenge#playerfamilypic.twitter.com/R7fY4MrAg7— Gary Player (@garyplayer) July 16, 2017