Nine-time major winner Gary Player is the living embodiment of the phrase, 'age is just a number'.

Whether it's running fast on treadmills, performing more than 1,000 sit-ups every day or completely eradicating sugar from his diet, the 81-year-old prides himself on his healthy and active lifestyle.

He took that a step even further this weekend, performing a backflip from a boat while on holiday with his family. Check it out!