There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGary Player backflips off a boat

Golf News

Gary Player backflips off a boat

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 July, 2017
Gary Player
Gary Player

Nine-time major winner Gary Player is the living embodiment of the phrase, 'age is just a number'.

Whether it's running fast on treadmills, performing more than 1,000 sit-ups every day or completely eradicating sugar from his diet, the 81-year-old prides himself on his healthy and active lifestyle.

He took that a step even further this weekend, performing a backflip from a boat while on holiday with his family. Check it out!

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - Golf News

Golf News

Gary Player backflips off a boat
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

European pros speak of PGA Tour 'loneliness'
New

By Martin Inglis

Ian Poulter excited at chance to end 5-year win drought
New

By Martin Inglis

Andy Sullivan: 'I lost my way a little bit'
Andy Sullivan

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below