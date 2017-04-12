There are no results available.
Gary Player devastated to miss SB2K17

By Andrew Ward12 April, 2017
Gary Player
Sb2K17

Gary Player has been left devastated after missing out on an invite to this year’s #SB2K17.  

The 81-year old, himself lying on a beach, tweeted his disappointment at not being able to join in the fun with Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman.

With Augusta over for another year, the quartet have once again headed to the Bahamas for their annual Spring Break vacation.

But it would appear there wasn’t enough room in the buggy for the nine-time major champion.

Want to see all the shenanigans that the boys are getting up to off the course?

Here’s a sneak preview so far…

#SB2K17 is on #BakersBay follow on @Snapchat 👉 RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Wouldn't be a trip without matching tanks 👌🏽 day 2 let's go!! Snapchat 👉🏽 jlthomas34 #sb2k17

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

