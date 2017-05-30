There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGary Player disputes Langer's senior major history

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Gary Player disputes Langer's senior major history

By Martin Inglis29 May, 2017
Bernhard Langer Gary Player Senior PGA Championship
Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer overcame the challenge of Vijay Singh to create senior major championship history - but not according to Gary Player.

A week on from lifting the Regions Tradition title to join Jack Nicklaus on a record eight senior major titles, the 59-year-old edged out the big Fijian by one stroke at Trump National Golf Club to break out on his own by one.

He also becomes the first player to complete the 'super slam' of winning all five senior majors.

However, 82-year-old South African Player believes that he also has nine senior major titles, and says the 'entire golf world' recognises his three wins at the Senior Open Championship in 1988, 1990 and 1997 as majors - despite it not becoming a senior major until 2003.

2016 06 Getty Images 508686520 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

"What I would say," Player told GolfDigest, "is that every tournament has to start somewhere, and then it evolves. The Masters in 1934 was not what it would become, but every player who has won it is recognized as a major winner.

"I remember Arnold Palmer using his word, telling me it was 'bulls---' that the Senior Open Championship wasn't a major. He so regretted not winning the championship when he was playing senior golf, because playing on an old links where golf began was very special for him.

"I wonder, what would the status of the championship be if Arnold had won it three times?"

He then tweeted:

Speaking after his win at Trump National to create history, Langer said: "It's been an awesome ride. The last two weeks were pretty special.

"To win back-to-back Majors is very unlikely and very unusual. I've done it twice now on the PGA Tour Champions."

Related Articles - Bernhard Langer

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - Senior PGA Championship

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New Cameron & Crown putters revealed
Titleist

By David Cunninghame

GolfBuddy launch LR7 laser rangefinder
Gear

By Chris Doyle

Richie Ramsay secures US Open spot
Richie Ramsay

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below