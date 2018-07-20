Gary Player gives his verdict on Tiger's Open prospects

Gary Player believes Tiger Woods has ‘a pretty good chance’ of winning The Open this week.

The South African, who is marking the 50th anniversary of his Open Championship victory at Carnoustie this week, reckons the firm, fast course conditions could be to Woods’ benefit as he won’t be required to hit what has historically been the weakest club in his bag.



“He's not been a great driver of the ball, so he'll be using irons off the tees, which are to his advantage, so yes, he could win,” said Player.

• Rory McIlroy not worried by R&A's driver tests at The Open

• R&A chief warns Mickelson not to repeat US Open antics this week

• Club captain casts doubt on Carnoustie's Open future

“He certainly has a chance. My big wish would be that he would win because Tiger Woods is responsible for these guys playing for a million every week. He is what's captured the young people, which we need in this game desperately at the moment.

“If he can bring this, it enhances the game and brings more young people into the game. He brings more people, the sponsors are delighted, the public are delighted, you media are delighted.”



The most recent of Woods’ 14 majors came at the 2008 US Open, whilst he hasn’t won anywhere since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013.

• Tiger feared he'd played in his final Open Championship

• The coolest things you can buy in the Open Shop this year

• Why Rickie Fowler's caddie is going to be the envy of his colleagues this week

Many remain divided over whether or not he will ever return to the winner’s circle, particularly given the succession of injuries and procedures he has undergone in recent years.

Player, however, is in no doubt that we’ve not yet seen Woods’ final victory.

“I think Tiger Woods will win another tournament, and I hope he will win another major because we desperately need him to do that for the sake of the game,” he said. “I sincerely hope he plays well.”