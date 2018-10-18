Gary Player has an intriguing idea to help boost women's golf

Gary Player has an interesting idea that he thinks can help raise the profile of women’s golf.



Speaking to Golf Digest ahead of the Berenberg Gary Player Invitational – a charity golf day involving both male and female touring professionals – the nine-time major winner believes male tour pros should do their bit to help strengthen the women’s game.

“I feel there needs to be a lot more done for ladies golf,” he said. “I really believe that sometimes you’ve got to make some sacrifices.

“I would like to see, and it might be a pipe-dream, but 1% of prize money that [male] players earn on the regular tour goes towards women’s golf to get them to have more tournaments, bigger tournaments.

“That 1% would be so easy to do,” he continued. “A lot of people will ridicule the idea, but I believe it. We’ve got to make the effort.”



Player's remarks come during what has been another tough year for the Ladies European Tour, which has been able to provide just 13 regular season events for its members. The LPGA Tour, by contrast, has enjoyed a 32-event schedule.

