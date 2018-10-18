search
Gary Player has an intriguing idea to help boost women's golf

Golf News

Gary Player has an intriguing idea to help boost women's golf

By bunkered.co.uk18 October, 2018
Gary Player Gary Player Invitational women's golf Ladies European Tour LPGA Tour
Gary Player

Gary Player has an interesting idea that he thinks can help raise the profile of women’s golf.

Speaking to Golf Digest ahead of the Berenberg Gary Player Invitational – a charity golf day involving both male and female touring professionals – the nine-time major winner believes male tour pros should do their bit to help strengthen the women’s game.

• Sergio speaks out on Harrington's likely Ryder Cup captaincy

• Bjorn reveals pep talk he gave 'unhappy' Ryder Cup star

“I feel there needs to be a lot more done for ladies golf,” he said. “I really believe that sometimes you’ve got to make some sacrifices.

“I would like to see, and it might be a pipe-dream, but 1% of prize money that [male] players earn on the regular tour goes towards women’s golf to get them to have more tournaments, bigger tournaments.

Gary Player1

“That 1% would be so easy to do,” he continued. “A lot of people will ridicule the idea, but I believe it. We’ve got to make the effort.”

Tiger says why he performed so poorly at the Ryder Cup

Player's remarks come during what has been another tough year for the Ladies European Tour, which has been able to provide just 13 regular season events for its members. The LPGA Tour, by contrast, has enjoyed a 32-event schedule.

Do you agree with Gary Player?

Do you think male pros should contribute 1% of their prize money to help strengthen the women's game? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

