Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsGary Player hits out at American Wentworth no-shows

Golf News

Gary Player hits out at American Wentworth no-shows

By Michael McEwan25 May, 2018
Gary Player BMW PGA Championship European Tour PGA Tour
Gary Player

Gary Player has criticised American golfers for ignoring the BMW PGA Championship, telling them: you can never be a world champion if you stay at home.

The nine-time major winner took to Twitter to lament the lack of US players teeing it up at Wentworth this week.

It’s actually worse than Player thinks. Only five Americans – Julian Suri, Harold Varner III, David Lipsky, Daniel Im and Chase Koepka – are in the field. Of those, world No.79 Suri is the highest ranked.

Interestingly, there are more world ranking points up for grabs at Wentworth this week than in the corresponding PGA Tour event, the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial.

WATCH - Gary Player backflips off a boat... yes, really
MORE - Gary Player trolls Johnny Miller after Rory wins

The BMW PGA Championship began life in 1955 as the PGA Close Championship. It has been an ever-present on the European Tour since the circuit was established in 1972 and has been played at Wentworth – home of the European Tour’s HQ – every year since 1984.

In the entire history of the tournament, only one American has ever won it. That was in 1975, when Arnold Palmer prevailed at Royal St George’s. 

Do you agree with Gary Player? 

Should more Americans make the effort to play in the BMW PGA Championship? Or do you think they ought to be entitled to do as they please? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

Reviewed! Cobra King F8 metalwoods!

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - BMW PGA Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Golf News

WATCH: Thomas Pieters uses his NECK to snap club
Watch

By Michael McEwan

This multi-million pound Wentworth mansion is for sale RIGHT NOW!
Wentworth

By bunkered.co.uk

Gary Player hits out at American Wentworth no-shows
Gary Player

By Michael McEwan

Country singer Jake Owen has nightmare start to pro debut
Jake Owen

By bunkered.co.uk

Your 60-second guide to the BMW PGA Championship
PREVIEW

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
See all videos right arrow