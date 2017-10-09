There are no results available.
Gary Player: Old Course 'brought to her knees'

By Martin Inglis09 October, 2017
Nine-time major winner Gary Player was left 'quite sad' as a day of calm weather for the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship saw players take apart the Old Course at St Andrews.

As Ross Fisher shattered the course record with an 11-under-par 61, only eight of the 68 players to make the cut failed to break par and watching the action eagerly was the South African, who has for a while feared for the future of the Old Course.

He tweeted:

It corresponds with comments he made to bunkered.co.uk last summer ahead of the Open at Royal Troon. Talking about future Open Championships held on the Old Course, he said: "In the years to come, you’ll see players drive the green on eight of the holes at St Andrews. Will that be an Open Championship? It’ll be laughable."

Among those in agreement with Player was former European Tour pro and now Sky Sports commentator Tony Johnstone, who tweeted:

However, tweets in response to Player were rather more split - with some in agreement over the ball/technology argument while others focused more towards the physical conditioning of players now.

What side of the argument or you on? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below...

