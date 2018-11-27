search
HomeGolf NewsGary Player settles 'majors' dispute with PGA Tour

Golf News

Gary Player settles 'majors' dispute with PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk25 November, 2018
Gary Player

Gary Player has resolved his long-running dispute with the PGA Tour over the number of senior majors he has to his name.

On the European Tour, the 82-year-old is recognised as having nine senior majors: three Senior PGAs, two US Senior Opens, one Senior Players and three Senior Opens. 

• Tourism chiefs dismiss Celtic's claim about value of golf tourism to Scotland

• WATCH: Hatton smashes tee box in rage

However, the Senior Open didn’t become a senior major on the PGA Tour until 2003 and, as a result, it didn’t recognise Player’s Senior Open wins in 1988, 1990 and 1997 as majors.

That, though, appears to have changed now as the South African tweeted this earlier this week:

The situation came to a head in May 2017 when Bernhard Langer ‘created major history’ by winning the Senior PGA Championship to reach nine senior major titles.

However, Player believed that Langer hadn’t ‘created major history’, only equalled it.

Back in 2017, Player told GolfDigest: “What I would say is that every tournament has to start somewhere, and then it evolves. The Masters in 1934 was not what it would become, but every player who has won it is recognised as a major winner.

• Euro legend back Rory's PGA Tour move

• Stunning new UK course sets sights on hosting WGC

“I remember Arnold Palmer using his word, telling me it was 'bulls---' that the Senior Open Championship wasn't a major. He so regretted not winning the championship when he was playing senior golf, because playing on an old links where golf began was very special for him.

“I wonder, what would the status of the championship be if Arnold had won it three times?”

He then tweeted:

Langer went on to win the 2017 Senior Open to reach ten senior major titles but at least now, Player will be recognised on all tours above Jack Nicklaus as being second on the list of senior major championship wins with nine.

