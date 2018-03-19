Gary Player trolls Johnny Miller after Rory win

Glued to your TV last night watching the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Of course you were. So was Gary Player.



Few viewers could have been rooting for McIlroy more than the nine-time major winner, especially after comments made by broadcaster Johnny Miller on Saturday about - you guessed it - the four-time major winner's workout regime.



In the commentary booth, Miller remarked that had McIlroy not gone to a gym in the past five years, he would have played better. Bear in mind, in those five years, McIlroy has captured two of his four majors, the FedEx Cup and the Race to Dubai.



Johnny Miller on Rory: "This is probably a controversial comment, but I think if he would have never gone to a gym he would have played way better the last five years ... I'm not sure in golf you need to be ripped."



Rory hits to two feet on 18 while he's talking.



🤫 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 17, 2018

Naturally, those comments were met with bemusement from Player, who simply responded with a load of laughing faces.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Gary Player (@garyplayer) March 17, 2018

Then, after the Northern Irishman charged to victory with five birdies in his final six holes, Player couldn't resist making a sly dig towards Miller in his congratulatory tweet.

