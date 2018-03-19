There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGary Player trolls Johnny Miller after Rory win

Golf News

Gary Player trolls Johnny Miller after Rory win

By bunkered.co.uk19 March, 2018
Gary Player Arnold Palmer Invitational
Gary Player

Glued to your TV last night watching the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Of course you were. So was Gary Player.

Few viewers could have been rooting for McIlroy more than the nine-time major winner, especially after comments made by broadcaster Johnny Miller on Saturday about - you guessed it - the four-time major winner's workout regime.

In the commentary booth, Miller remarked that had McIlroy not gone to a gym in the past five years, he would have played better. Bear in mind, in those five years, McIlroy has captured two of his four majors, the FedEx Cup and the Race to Dubai.

Naturally, those comments were met with bemusement from Player, who simply responded with a load of laughing faces.

Then, after the Northern Irishman charged to victory with five birdies in his final six holes, Player couldn't resist making a sly dig towards Miller in his congratulatory tweet.

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

5 things you might have missed this weekend
Recap

By Martin Inglis

Gary Player trolls Johnny Miller after Rory win
Gary Player

By bunkered.co.uk

Free head helps Rory McIlroy end 18-month win drought
Rory McIlroy

By bunkered.co.uk

The Masters: Who is Jeff Knox?
THE MASTERS

By bunkered.co.uk

Watch full final round coverage of the last 50 Masters
THE MASTERS

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below