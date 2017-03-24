Gary Player turns heat up on Jack Nicklaus

While Nicklaus may not see their annual outing at Augusta National as anything more than tradition, Player – who is four years older than Nicklaus – certainly sees the competitive side of it.
Since 2012, the pair – along with Arnold Palmer – have officially opened The Masters. While Palmer will sadly not be there this year, Player is already winding up Nicklaus as to who’ll drive it further with, of course, a reference to his physical shape.
Chuffed when you know keeping in shape just helped you drive by your friend’s ball See you in two weeks @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/jtERxJrzt7
— Gary Player (@garyplayer) March 23, 2017
All in good fun. Excited yet? There’s now less than two weeks to go.