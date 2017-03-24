bunkered.co.uk
 
Gary Player turns heat up on Jack Nicklaus

By on March 24, 2017

Insperity Championship - Round Two

GARY PLAYER | JACK NICKLAUS

Gary Player has turned up the heat on Jack Nicklaus ahead of their Masters ceremonial tee shots.

While Nicklaus may not see their annual outing at Augusta National as anything more than tradition, Player – who is four years older than Nicklaus – certainly sees the competitive side of it.

Since 2012, the pair – along with Arnold Palmer – have officially opened The Masters. While Palmer will sadly not be there this year, Player is already winding up Nicklaus as to who’ll drive it further with, of course, a reference to his physical shape.

All in good fun. Excited yet? There’s now less than two weeks to go.

More Reading

