search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGary Woodland leads storm-delayed US PGA

Golf News

Gary Woodland leads storm-delayed US PGA

By Michael McEwan11 August, 2018
Gary Woodland US PGA Championship Major Championships Bellerive Kevin Kisner Brooks Koepka Charl Schwartzel Rickie Fowler Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Phil Mickelson Henrik Stenson
Gary Woodland 110818

Gary Woodland leads the US PGA Championship going into the weekend of the final’s major of the season after a record-breaking performance at Bellerive. 

Woodland, 34, backed up his opening round of 64 with a 66 on day two to sit on 10-under-par at the midway stage.

His 130 total is the lowest 36-hole total at the USPGA and is one better than fellow American Kevin Kisner. Back-to-back US Open champion Brooks Koepka is eight-under, with world No.1 Dustin and former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters a further shot adrift.

• What has happened to Victor Dubuisson?

• Brandel Chamblee makes ANOTHER bold Tiger Woods claim

Rickie Fowler is also on seven-under-par with eight holes of his second round to complete.

Approximately half of the field have still to finish after a thunderstorm called an early halt to Friday’s proceedings. 

Tiger Woods 110818

They include 14-time major champion Tiger Woods, who is three-under after seven holes of his second round, and Rory McIlroy. Playing alongside Woods, the Northern Irishman is level-par and only one shot inside the projected cut line. 

• Rickie Fowler pays tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA Championship

• US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

 Three-over through eight, Phil Mickelson needs a strong finish when play resumes to make the cut, whilst European Ryder Cup hopeful Henrik Stenson is four-over through 

Related Articles - Gary Woodland

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Bellerive

Related Articles - Kevin Kisner

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Charl Schwartzel

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Golf News

OPINION So, did the ELEVEN SPORTS experiment pay off?
Dustin Johnson: A 'major' underperformer?
Confirmed: Eight Americans qualify for the Ryder Cup
US PGA champ Brooks Koepka driven by 'haters'
Brooks Koepka closing in on yet another major title

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow