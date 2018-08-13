Gary Woodland leads storm-delayed US PGA

Gary Woodland leads the US PGA Championship going into the weekend of the final’s major of the season after a record-breaking performance at Bellerive.



Woodland, 34, backed up his opening round of 64 with a 66 on day two to sit on 10-under-par at the midway stage.

His 130 total is the lowest 36-hole total at the USPGA and is one better than fellow American Kevin Kisner. Back-to-back US Open champion Brooks Koepka is eight-under, with world No.1 Dustin and former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters a further shot adrift.

Rickie Fowler is also on seven-under-par with eight holes of his second round to complete.

Approximately half of the field have still to finish after a thunderstorm called an early halt to Friday’s proceedings.

They include 14-time major champion Tiger Woods, who is three-under after seven holes of his second round, and Rory McIlroy. Playing alongside Woods, the Northern Irishman is level-par and only one shot inside the projected cut line.

Three-over through eight, Phil Mickelson needs a strong finish when play resumes to make the cut, whilst European Ryder Cup hopeful Henrik Stenson is four-over through