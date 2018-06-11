GB&I suffer 'very disappointing' Curtis Cup defeat

The United States defeated Great Britain and Ireland by a record-breaking 17-3 scoreline to win the 40th Curtis Cup match at Quaker Ridge, New York.



The United States' points total is the highest recorded by any team in the Curtis Cup since they defeated GB&I 14.5-3.5 at Denver Country Club in 1982. The winning margin of 14 points also surpassed the record of 11 points set in that same match.

The hosts held a 9-3 lead over GB&I going into Sunday’s singles matches following the six foursomes matches and six fourballs matches played over the first two days.



USA, much like the first two days, completely dominated the final session, winning all eight singles matches, with the win clinched by Kristen Gillman, whose 5&4 win over Annabell Fuller gave the Americans and unassailable 11-3 lead.

Congratulations #Team USA on regaining @CurtisCup. Thank you from #Team GB&I to everyone who came to support and/or sent good luck messages. Lots to look forward to @conwygolfclub in 2020 #EveryGreatTeampic.twitter.com/KCAV6L9Uf0 — Elaine (@efb615) June 11, 2018

It was fitting that Gillman secured the winning point, given that she became only the third player after Stacy Lewis (2008) and Bronte Law (2016) to go 5-0-0 in a single Curtis Cup match since the new three-day format was introduced.



“We’re obviously very disappointed with the scoreline and all you can do is congratulate the United States on its win and the very high standard of golf they have played this week,” said GB&I captain Elaine Farquharson-Black.

“We have played good golf in spells, particularly on the first day, but at this level, you have to have more consistency and at times we’ve just not performed as well as we would have liked.”

The United States now lead the overall series 29-8-3. The 41st Curtis Cup match will be played at Conwy (Caernarvonshire) Golf Club in Wales from 12-14 June 2020.