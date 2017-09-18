There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGB&I thump USA in singles to win PGA Cup

Golf News

GB&I thump USA in singles to win PGA Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine18 September, 2017
PGA Cup
Pgacup

A trio of Scots played influential roles as Great Britain & Ireland made it back-to-back PGA Cup victories for the first time since 1984 after a 16-10 win over USA at Foxhills Resort.

Aberdonian Greig Hutcheon (below) holed the match-winning putt after Glasgow’s Chris Currie had staged a stirring recovery to halve the match that retained the trophy.

Masterminding the triumph, meanwhile, and pulling the strings behind the scenes was Albert MacKenzie, another son of Aberdeen, who made it clear the success was not solely down to his compatriots.

“It was all about being a team effort, there was no individual glory here,” he insisted. And he was right.

Every member of his ten-strong team, vice-captains Cameron Clark and Martyn Thompson and numerous backstage staff, played their parts in what turned out to be a comprehensive victory, which had looked unlikely after USA won the Saturday foursomes 3&1 to bring it to within one.

Greig Hutcheon

But GB&I won the singles comprehensively 7.5–2.5, with Robert Coles, Matthew Cort, Andrew Raitt, Phillip Archer, Hutcheon and David Higgins all winning their matches, as did Damien McGrane after trailing Brown by two holes.

The comeback kid, however, proved to be Currie. Three down at the turn, Currie went up the 18th a hole to the good after halving the 17th, only for opponent Rod Perry to birdie the last for a half.

Reflecting on his match, Currie said: “He made a great birdie on the last to halve the match, which I thought was the right result. It was certainly a game of two halves and I’ll take that. It was another half point to where we had to be.”

It meant it fell to Hutcheon on the 17th to claim the half point needed for victory and, while the Ryder, Solheim and Walker Cups remain in American hands, the Llandudno Trophy stays firmly at home.

Related Articles - PGA Cup

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

FedEx Cupdate: Marc Leishman puts chance of glory in own hands
FedEx Cup

By Martin Inglis

Dalmahoy revamps membership options with Family & U30 offers
Dalmahoy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PROMOTION 5 tips to stay safe in a thunderstorm
Promo

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

15 moments that defined Rory McIlroy's career
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sergio Garcia halts play for nearly 30mins for ruling
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

play button
How caddies map a course
Watch

By David Cunninghame

Jason Day replaces 'father figure' caddie Swatton
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf gear glossary: Terms you need to know
Gear

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Karen Stupples rejects Asian addition to women's major calendar
Karen Stupples

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below