Just over a year after entering the golf equipment industry, Bentley Golf has its first brand ambassador – and a two-time major winner at that.

Tony Jacklin, who also played in seven Ryder Cups, will be using Bentley clubs as he continues to enjoy playing exhibition and pro-am golf events around the world.

“I am truly delighted to be part of the Bentley Golf family” – Tony Jacklin

“I have driven Bentley for most of my life, the brand stands for the very best and I am truly delighted to be part of the Bentley Golf family as a Bentley Golf icon,” said Jacklin.

“The clubs are beautifully forged and remain consistent with the Bentley brand that we have all come to love. They have given me a renewed love for the game”.

So, what’s in the bag? And how much?

BD1 9.5 degrees Driver Flex 2 Graphite – £599

BF1 Fairway Flex 2 Graphite – £349

BU1 Utility Flex 2 Graphite – £349

BC1 4-PW / 2 degrees flat Flex 2 Graphite – £1,875

BW1 A Wedge Flex 2 Graphite – £312.50

BW1 S Wedge Flex 2 Graphite – £312.50

BW1 L Wedge Flex 2 Graphite – £312.50

BP1 Putter 35” Steel – £349

Tour bag – £2,495

Total: £6,953.50

Snedeker’s trip to the store

Disaster hit Brandt Snedeker ahead of the WGC-Dell Match Play as he noticed his beloved Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie putter, which debuted at retail a decade ago, had its head loose.

He played with an untested replacement putter against William McGirt in his first match, which he lost 2DN, and headed into the local Golf Galaxy store to get a replacement in time for his match against Andy Sullivan on day two.

When @BrandtSnedeker walks into your @golfgalaxy store asking for a putter when his broke right before his round #awesome #WGCMatchplay — Keith Cornwell, PGA (@keith_cornwell) March 22, 2017

Thanks for all the help!!! Found a new old Rossie 2!!! With a beaten up grip, it is perfect!!! https://t.co/81X4nJc9bF — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) March 22, 2017

Snedeker went on to win his next two matches against Sullivan and Branden Grace, but it wasn’t enough to see him progress as McGirt won all three.

Change up for Knox

Srixon brand ambassador Russell Knox has put the company’s Z565 driver in play after a few months using the TaylorMade M2.

The Scot is the highest-ranked player using the new driver, which has a larger clubhead and higher trajectory than Srixon’s Z765 driver.

Sergio goes for the Spider

In Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, both finalists at yesterday’s WGC-Dell Match Play had the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter in the bag – highlighting its position as the most successful putter on the PGA Tour this season.

And, in addition to Jason Day and Ross Fisher – who put it in the bag in Mexico – it has now worked its way into the bag of Sergio Garcia.

So, who’s next?

Wie’s magical wedges

New Callaway brand ambassador Michelle Wie got in touch with the company’s wedge-stamp specialist Anthony Taranto to create these incredible Harry Potter-themed designs.

Bubba’s Masters look

The two-time Masters champion has given a glimpse of the shoes and glove he’ll be wearing at Augusta National next week as he chases a third Green Jacket in six years.

#urwelcome #Repost @gfore Two pieces for our two-time Masters champ @bubbawatson A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

And finally…

Speaking of The Masters, here’s the Under Armour gear Jordan Spieth will be wearing…

Ready on Every Level. #IWILL ⠀ @JordanSpieth heads to the first major of 2017 in the latest UA innovation. Shop link in bio. A post shared by Under Armour Golf (@uagolf) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

More Reading