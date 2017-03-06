Bridgestone Golf has released a launch monitor for mobile phones.

BFIT is a golf ball fitting app designed to help players and instructors to easily identify the Bridgestone ball best suited to your game.

The app records video of your swing and provides analysis on swing speed, ball speed, launch angle, carry distance and total distance.

The idea of the app is to make information even more readily available, no longer requiring players to spend money on expensive launch monitors.

Thomas to Bridgestone?

Speaking of Bridgestone, a rumour was doing the rounds during the WGC-Mexico Championship that world No.7 has been testing a Bridgestone ball.

This would seem peculiar, especially given that Thomas is a Titleist staffer, but it was tweeted by Golf Channel worker Ari Marcus.

Justin Thomas is playing Titleist this week but has been testing a Bridgestone ball. — Ari Marcus (@AriMarcus59) March 5, 2017

Costco ball on USGA conforming list

Two Costco balls have appeared on the latest USGA and R&A list of conforming golf balls as of March 1.

One is the ‘Tour Performance’ marking and is a 360-dimple, four-piece ball that seems to be the same as the ‘Kirkland Signature’ ball sold for $30 for two dozen balls last year.

The new ball is the ‘Performance One’. It also has four pieces and has a triple cover, but not a solid core.

As of yet, there is no confirmation as to when these ball will head back on-sale or what the price point will be this time after the last ball went swiftly out of stock following a host of positive reviews.

Mickelson sponsor switch up

The Barclays logo will no longer adorn Phil Mickelson’s clothing after the end of a nine-year sponsorship deal.

The five-time major winner has a new partnership with Intrepid Financial Partners but whether the Intrepid brand makes it onto Mickelson’s shirts remains to be seen.

After all, this year has seen Mickelson switch to a personal ‘Jumpman’ logo marking his celebration after winning the 2004 Masters.

Fisher puts Spider putter in play

For former Nike staffer Ross Fisher, the WGC-Mexico was the first time he put the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter in play.

And it clearly did the trick, too. Fisher, who has started working with Ken Brown on his putting, was third in Strokes Gained: Putting in the first round in Mexico and finished T3.

Wie goes gold

Michelle Wie has underwent a bit of resurgence in recent weeks since penning an equipment deal with Callaway and, at the HSBC Women’s Championship, the American putting a gold putter in play.

The Rose Gold Toulon Memphis putter helped her to a first round lead in Singapore before she went on to finish T4 – her best on the LPGA Tour since October 2014.

.@themichellewie put a Rose Gold Memphis in the bag this week & is atop the leaderboard at the #HSBCWomensChamps after an opening round 66. pic.twitter.com/XQr4eR3NuQ — Toulon Design (@toulondesign) March 2, 2017

And finally…

Mexico City was the final stop-off on the Spieth One World Tour.

And, to celebrate, a special Mexican-themed pair was created – with all proceeds going to First Tee Mexico City, which teaches children the game of golf and its values.

What do you think?

