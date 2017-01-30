The Costco ball WILL return, it has now been confirmed.

Last week, the long-term future of the chain’s Kirkland Signature ball was in severe doubt due to supply chain issues.

The balls were at retail for just $15 per dozen and, in testing, performed well against balls selling for double the price.

“The golf balls will return” – Jeffrey Brotman

“The golf balls will return,” wrote Costco co-founder Jeffrey Brotman in an email to SeattlePI.com.

Brotman confirmed the balls are sold out for the time being, with details about their expected return not disclosed.

Wie signs with Callaway

On the same day Tiger Woods signed his equipment deal with TaylorMade, Michelle Wie signed a deal with Callaway to use all the company’s clubs, balls, including an Odyssey putter.

“Joining Callaway feels like a natural partnership,” Wie said. “I believe that they make the best equipment in golf, and that their clubs are really going to help me have a great year.”

Rodgers’ putter revelation

Like Wie, former Nike man Patrick Rodgers has made the 14-club shift to Callaway.

Rodgers held the Farmers Insurance Open lead at the end of the third round before finishing T4, very impressive given the revelation he made about the Toulon Indianapolis mallet-style putter that went into his bag that week.

“I’ve never putted with a mallet in my life” – Patrick Rodgers

“I’ve never putted with a mallet in my life so that was a big change,” he said.

“Two Mondays ago, I was at the Callaway fitting centre. I got on the SAM PuttLab and measured my stroke with it and it was much better, the face was more stable, I hit it more in the centre of the face and started it on-line more.

“So just see seeing that data gave me all the confidence that I needed and I just had to get used to the pace.”

Rahm uses J-Day’s putter

The TaylorMade Spider Limited Red, inspired by Jason Day, has its second PGA Tour win – but it wasn’t the Aussie.

The new putter, which Day started using in spring 2016, was designed as the 2015 PGA champion wanted something similar to the Ghost Spider Itsy Bitsy prototype he’d been using since 2014.

And it turns out Jon Rahm has the exact same putter in his bag – with it helping him play the back nine in six-under-par 30 to win the Farmers Insurance Open.

The putt that sealed the deal. Jon Rahm's walk-off eagle is the #ShotOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/2mrXBdciqP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 30, 2017

J-Day’s putter tweaks

Ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open, the Aussie revealed he tweaks the set-up of his putter from event to event due to the conditions of each putting surface.

“The lie and loft changes from week to week just due to the fact that the greens are different,” he explained.

“There has to be a balance between putting on a bent and putting on a poa annua because obviously as the day goes on, poa annua grows and it starts to become a lot more bouncy and can really, especially with the soft conditions, there’s going to be a lot of spike marks there, soft spike marks as well.

“I just get it checked every single week just to make sure that everything’s set. You want to stand up there and not even think about it and hit a putt and it being consistent all the sometime.”

