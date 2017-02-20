Dustin Johnson became the 20th player to reach world No.1 with his Genesis Open win and did so with a couple of subtle equipment tweaks.

The American had been using the TaylorMade M2 driver all season but switched back to the M1 at Riviera – a model he used almost exclusively last season.

“It was brand new and I really drove it very well – it was a big key for me this week,” said Johnson, who ranked first in driving distance over the four rounds and second in strokes gained: tee to green for the tournament.

“I drove it really well, so I never was really in trouble. I didn’t really make any bogeys, I made one bogey through I think, I can’t count, 60‑something holes.”

In addition, DJ also had a SuperStroke CounterCore Pistol GT 1.0 putter grip (above) that went in play for the first time on his TaylorMade Spider Tour putter. This helped him rank third in strokes gained: putting.

Casey to Mizuno?

Mizuno are one company that seems to be making the most of the change in the golf equipment landscape since Nike’s exit from the industry last August.

On the Mizuno website, it lists just Luke Donald as a staff player of its irons but, at the Genesis Open, 13 players including the Englishman had Mizuno irons in the bag.

According to Rick Young of SCORE Golf, nine were playing the JPX 900 irons, including Donald, Vijay Singh and Brooks Koepka, while he also believes Paul Casey has signed an irons deal with the company.

Nothing official from @Golf_Mizuno but appears company has signed Paul Casey to an endorsement deal. Excellent signing if confirmed. — Rick Young (@RickSCOREGolf) February 14, 2017

New PXG driver?

Recently, PXG founder Bob Parsons said the company’s clubs were set to get ‘even more expensive’.

And now, it looks like a new PXG driver is set to hit the market, the brand’s second release after the 0811 two years ago.

According to GolfWRX, the 0811XF driver has been added to the USGA’s Conforming Club List, with it said to be a prototype for now.

But Charles Howell III (above) liked it so much on the range ahead of the Genesis Open, he stuck it in his bag, helping him to a T15 finish.

Pieters’ red-hot putter

Before his runner-up finish at Riviera, Thomas Pieters paid a visit to Toulon Design’s HQ for an awesome little paint job on his putter.

A week ago @Thomas_Pieters asked us to customize his San Diego. Check out what we're up to in #TheGarage. & by @TarantoAnthony pic.twitter.com/b50QwrekOj — Toulon Design (@toulondesign) February 15, 2017

