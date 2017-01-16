With back-to-back wins, Justin Thomas is the hottest player in the world right now.

And the main reason for that is likely down to his putting.

Last year, the American ranked No.131 in strokes gained: putting. So far this year, he’s ranked No.7.

He’s got Scotty Cameron Futura X5 mallet in the bag – which he first put in play at The Barclays last year – and, since visiting the master putter craftsman in September, his performance on the greens has gone from strength to strength.

What’s more, there’s video proof of his visit to the studio. While Thomas is now using a different putter to the one featured below, watch as Scotty Cameron works to identify the American’s issues with alignment.

Could it be these slight changes that have been pivotal to the 23-year-old’s recent form, which has seen him rise to No.8 in the world?

U.S. duo smash old driver

It doesn’t matter what clubs they use, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka are big hitters.

In session with coach Claude Harmon, the pair went on Trackman with an old persimmon driver.

The results? Impressive to say the least. Here’s Fowler:

While Koepka managed to break the 300-yard mark.

First win for new M1

Well, that didn’t take long, did it? A month after the new TaylorMade M1 and M2 metalwoods were unveiled, they have their first winner.

Graeme Storm took down Rory McIlroy on the third play-off hole at the BMW SA Open and he was using the 2017 TaylorMade M1 440 driver, where he averaged 300.8 yards off the tee (17th in field) and 71.4% in fairways hit (14th).

Could Poults go old school?

Last week’s Gear Shorts featured an incredible look in Ian Poulter’s garage at some of his old clubs and bags.

And one club in particular caught the attention of the Englishman: an old Rife Island Series Aruba Blade putter from 2010.

Poulter used it when he won the 2010 WGC-Accenture Match Play and also the 2010 Ryder Cup and, now winless for more than four years, hinted it could be returning to his bag.

He’s playing this week in Abu Dhabi, so we’ll soon find out.

I dusted this old beauty off today… Used this in 2010 Ryder Cup.. It felt really nice today.. Could be making its return to action. A photo posted by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

And finally…

How about this for a putter? It looks very much like Odyssey are releasing an Arnold Palmer tribute shortstick called ‘Latrobe’.

Details are sketchy at the moment with more news set to follow, but so far we have these pics.

A putter fit for a King. More coming soon… pic.twitter.com/1jwMLPfER3 — Toulon Design (@toulondesign) January 13, 2017

A putter fit for a King. First look at the @toulondesign Latrobe #ArniesArmy pic.twitter.com/jIBQEQTuiT — Odyssey Golf (@odysseygolf) January 13, 2017

