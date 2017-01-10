The first pictures have emerged of Rory McIlroy’s bag for which he will at least begin 2017 with.

The world No.2 isn’t tied down to any deal following Nike’s exit from the golf equipment industry in August and, as reported by NoLayingUp, will use Callaway woods and irons, Titleist wedges, and Odyssey putter and Titleist ball.

But changes could happen soon. He told journalists on site at the BMW SA Open that his bag ‘might change from week-to-week’ and that he was just ‘trying out these clubs’ this week.

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero

Irons: Callaway Apex MB

Wedges: Titleist SM6 Vokey

Putter: Odyssey O-Works

Ball: Titleist ProV1x

Here are some pics:

Poults’ garage gear heaven

Have you ever wondered what happens to Tour pros’ gear when they trade it in for the latest models?

Well, Ian Poulter took to Instagram to show us all the gear in his garage, featuring bags and clubs from some Ryder Cup and famous European Tour wins.

Little wonder thru the office… A video posted by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

All changes in Scots’ bags

Both Stephen Gallacher and Richie Ramsay saw their clubs deals with TaylorMade finish at the end of the 2016.

As a result, Gallacher has signed a deal to play Titleist irons, ball and wear FootJoy apparel in 2017, while he also says he is likely to use a Scotty Cameron putter and hasn’t decided on what woods to use yet.

Ramsay, meanwhile, has the freedom to choose what gear he likes, so has opted for 2016 TaylorMade M2 driver, 2017 TaylorMade M1 3-wood, Callaway Apex hybrid and irons, Callaway Mack Daddy 2 wedges and a Scotty Cameron Futura X7M putter.

New bag for 2017. Good guesses from everyone even from the previous picture. What do u think?? pic.twitter.com/3ZzmeGSzIg — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) January 4, 2017

Walker cuts driver shaft

Jimmy Walker has cut two inches of length from his 8.5-degree Titleist 917D2 driver and it’s now just 42 inches.

The standard length for a modern 3-wood is 43 inches, meaning the American has also cut his fairway to 41.5 inches.

“I’ve always been about a 50% fairway hitter for my career, and I’m like, ‘I want to see if I can bump it up over 60’” Walker told the PGA Tour.

Early signs look good, as he averaged 71.67% at Kapalua.

Day’s major overhaul

The world No.1 put the new 2017 TaylorMade M1 woods in his bag for the SBS Tournament of Champions, where he finished T12.

But that wasn’t all. The Aussie has also added Prototype irons, Milled Grind wedges and the TP5x golf ball.

And finally…

Would you wear these? Jordan Brand are releasing the Air Jordan 1 Retro in a golf shoe, with a release date in the not to distant future…

