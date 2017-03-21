Ian Poulter has gone into further detail as to why a decision was taken to shut down his IJP Design clothing company.

Speaking in a Golf.com podcast with Alan Shipnuck, the 41-year-old opened up on his disappointment at the company’s closure and revealed he lost his entire investment.

“We were in a situation where he had the product where we wanted it to be but obviously the distribution wasn’t,” he explained.

“From the perspective of where we were at in sales, we’d done $20m of sales in ten years. To some people, that may sound acceptable but unfortunately it wasn’t in the business world we live in today.

“If you work at a 30% profit margin, $20m gives you say $6m in profit but then when you work out staffing costs – we had up to 14 staff at one point – warehousing, electricity. If you minus all of that, I took not one penny out of the business.

“I lost my investment. I’m not giving numbers but I lost a lot of money – and that was a real shame.”

Bubba’s ball problem

Bubba Watson usually raises a few eyebrows – particularly so when he ditched his Titleist Pro V1x ball for Volvik at the start of 2017.

Since then, Bubba’s PGA Tour finishes have read: T25, CUT, W/D, T38, CUT, T34 and he’s 148th in the current FedEx Cup standings.

And, as you can expect, his stats don’t make for pleasant reading. Here’s a comparison of his strokes gained rankings from 2016 (left number) to 2017.

SG: Off the tee: 3 / 5

SG: Approach the green: 40 / 132

SG: Around the green: 108 / 200

SG: Putting: 165 / 188

SG: Tee to green: 4 / 87

SG: Total: 15 / 145

Rickie’s shoes hit $15k

One of the two pairs of Arnold Palmer tribute Puma hi-tops are currently up for auction on eBay – and they’ve already smashed the $15,000.

Raising funds for Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation, the auction ends later today. So expect that value to be hiked up even more!

Limited edition adidas shoe release?

With two weeks to go until The Masters, it looks as though adidas Golf has some limited edition shoes on the way – linked with the famous pimento cheese sandwich!

And finally…

You’ve got to love Henrik Stenson! Here he is resting up in bed with two of his most treasured clubs: the Callaway Diablo Octane Tour 3-wood and Odyssey White Hot XG #7 putter.

Resting up for the challenges ahead. Thanks @TempurPedic for making my loved ones sleep so well. pic.twitter.com/vj0exRnSF9 — Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) March 19, 2017

