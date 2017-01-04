It’s been all systems go in the golf equipment industry with some big moves over the Christmas and New Year.

Here’s the lowdown on some of the biggest things you may have missed over the festive period.

Rory’s bag for 2017

Rory McIlroy returns to action on the European Tour at next week’s South African Open and it’s with some significant bag changes to what he finished 2016.

According to NoLayingUp, McIlroy will use a Callaway driver, woods and irons, Odyssey putter and Titleist wedges and ball at the start of 2017 at least, and won’t be tying himself down to an equipment deal with anybody in the near future.

“I want to play the new Pro V1x ball” – Rory McIlroy

“I want to play the new Pro V1x ball, and I know the Callaway driver works the best with it,” he said.

“I also know my Nike irons don’t work as well with the Titleist ball because of the groove format. Too spinny, and a loss of distance.”

Read more -> Check out Rory McIlroy’s new driver for 2017

Callaway’s Epic gets thumbs up

While Rory McIlroy has signalled his intention to use a Callaway driver, its staffers have been all over social media today to hail the two new drivers, which are available to the public later this month.

Already put the new #EpicDriver in the bag!! Easiest switch I've ever made!! @CallawayGolf looking forward to 2017!! pic.twitter.com/jkr2zGu2eJ — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) January 4, 2017

Even more pink for Bubba

As well as his pink driver, Bubba Watson could soon have a pink ball after penning a golf ball deal with South Korean manufacturer Volvik.

Watson tested the ball and liked it enough to shift away from the Titleist Pro V1x to become Volvik’s second high-profile PGA Tour signing after Tim Petrovic.

For the moment, Watson will use Volvik’s four-piece White Color S4 model. But that could change very soon.

WATCH -> Why is Bubba Watson’s Ping G driver pink?

New Year, new ball! Pumped to tee it up with @Volvikgolf! #ChangeTheGame A photo posted by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

PXG snap up Ko

World No.1 Lydia Ko’s long-awaited switch from Callaway to PXG was finally confirmed yesterday.

The move was first mooted at the end of November, with Ko reportedly offered a ‘sweeter financial deal’, and marked the end of three very successful years with Callaway – which yielded 12 of her 14 LPGA Tour wins.

Read more -> PXG offer $99k golf experience unlike any other

The deal is reportedly worth $14.5m over five years. Also joining PXG are fellow LPGA Tour players Brittany Lang, Christina Kim and Ryann O’Toole.

As well as PXG, Ko has also signed a footwear deal with Ecco Golf to wear the BIOM G2 model.

We're excited to announce the signing of women’s world-number-one @LydiaKo as an #ECCOGolf ambassador! Welcome to the team, Lydia! pic.twitter.com/VHyKVxW6Ps — ECCO Golf (@ECCO_GOLF) January 4, 2017

Cobra/Puma for Carly

After an Instagram post last week thanking Nike for their support over the last 12 years, there were hints that Scottish LET star Carly Booth had signed another equipment deal.

And yesterday, she announced on Twitter that she’d signed a deal with Cobra/Puma.

Happy to announce my latest signing with @pumagolf so excited to be joining the Puma/Cobra Family. 2017 I'm ready for you! #puma #Cobra pic.twitter.com/pvDSoREQNs — Carly Booth (@CarlyBooth92) January 3, 2017

Berger goes Callaway

The 23-year-old has switched from TaylorMade to a 14-club Callaway deal with this move significant in that it’s the first time he’s played different clubs since junior golf.

“It’s been an easy transition,” Berger told Golfweek. “We’ll see. There’s obviously going to be some ups and some downs, but I’m going to stick with it. From what I’ve seen at home, it (equipment) is not an issue. It’s just getting some confidence.”

Srixon re-sign stars

As well as the signing of Web.com Tour graduate JJ Spaun, Srixon have re-signed JB Holmes, Shane Lowry, Soren Kjeldsen, Rod Pampling, Minjee Lee and Will Wilcox for 2017.

The #JourneyToBetter never ends, and we are proud to support our extremely talented, hard-working staff! pic.twitter.com/LPiKK7rLZY — Srixon (@SrixonGolf) January 3, 2017

And finally…

Like many other Nike staffers, Tony Finau hasn’t wasted any time is shifting the ‘swoosh’ out of his bag.

