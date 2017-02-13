When Sergio Garcia tasted victory at last week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic, it was with a whole load of new TaylorMade gear in the bag.

However, the Spaniard also credited a purchase from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store near Austin, Texas, for helping him to land his first European Tour title in more than three years.

“I wanted a round one with a weight plug on it” – Sergio Garcia

In early January, Garcia bought a SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0 putter grip (green/white), replacing SuperStroke’s Midnight Pistol GT 1.0 which has a more angular shape.

“I picked that grip because it felt good and I wanted a round one with a weight plug on it,” said Garcia. “One of the guys in the golf area helped me find the right one and then he let me put it on myself. The green colour caught my eye so I went with that one.”

First win for Spieth One

Two weeks after Jordan Spieth debuted his signature Spieth One shoes, they already have their first win.

“They worked great,” said Spieth after his four-shot triumph at Pebble Beach. “Especially in this, in the weather conditions that we had. I wasn’t worried about my shoes.”

Instead of drinking from the trophy, the 23-year-old was asked whether he’d drink from his shoe. Cue this response.

“Well, I would, but they’re not stench proof, they’re just great shoes,” he joked.

Patrick’s custom putter

Remember the special Toulon Design Latrobe putter complete with crown in memory of The King, Arnold Palmer, we mentioned a few weeks back.

Well, a custom design of it made its way into the bag of US Ryder Cup hero Patrick Reed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, complete with an Iomic grip.

Poults Jr loves his Air Jordans

Last week, the Air Jordan I golf shoes went on limited edition sale – and Ian Poulter has already nabbed a pair for his son, Luke.

Red PXG irons?

That could be the case in the 0311 Forged model, if this picture which circulated on Twitter late last week is anything to go by. Do they get thumbs up or down from you?

And finally…

In case you didn’t know, luxury car manufacturer Bentley is also in the golf club manufacturing business.

They also do a Tour Bag that is hand crafted in ultra soft premium waterproof leather and features waterproof zips, while all detailing is hand stitched to an exquisite finish. The only stumbling block? You guessed it: the price. The Bentley Tour Bag will set you back £2,495.

