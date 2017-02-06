The 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic marked the end of an era for Henrik Stenson and one club he has been particularly fond of.

Since 2009, the Callaway Diablo Octane 3-wood, with a Grafalloy Blue shaft and 12.5 degrees of loft, has been a staple part of the Swede’s bag. But not anymore.

Stenson is playing an Epic 3-wood, the latest release from Callaway, which helped him to a runner-up finish in the Middle East.

Although Stenson refused to confirm the Diablo was gone for good, it looks like it could be farewell. Here’s a tribute showing its greatness:

Matsuyama’s mixed bag

There were no fewer than FIVE brands featured in Hideki Matsuyama’s bag for his fifth worldwide win in nine starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 24-year-old, who has a Srixon irons and ball deal, had his bag set-up as follows:

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (Graphite Design DI-8 TX);

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 (2017);

Hybrid: Callaway Apex;

Irons: Srixon Z965 (4-PW);

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 PF (52, 56, 60-degrees);

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Timeless;

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV.

An affordable Flightscope?

According to GolfWRX.com, Flightscope look set to unveil an affordable launch monitor for just $499 as opposed to the tens of thousands other models cost.

The ‘Mevo’ model, which will supposedly be released on March 1, will offer feedback on ball speed, club speed, smash factor, vertical launch angle, carry distance and spin rate (when a metallic dot is used on the golf ball).

Connecting wirelessly through Bluetooth, the Mevo will also offer “equipment selection for more effective performance analysis.”

Other features include video, uploading and sharing capabilities, and automatic video clipping.

Donald switches irons

We’ve heard about Stenson’s big 3-wood switch, and now Luke Donald has made a significant change with his irons.

Still a Mizuno staffer, Donald has been a player of the MP models for years but has now made the switch to the JPX-900 Tour irons.

Grain Flow Forged from a single billet of mild carbon steel, the brand gave the irons the lofty acclaim of being ‘the purest, most solid-feeling iron in Mizuno history’ when they were unveiled in August 2016.

Let’s hope Donald reaps the benefits of the switch as he chases his first win for five years.

G-Mac goes Under Armour

Those eagle-eyed among us will have noticed Graeme McDowell has had some Under Armour golf shoes on during the Desert Swing.

The particular model is the Under Armour Drive One (RRP: £130) – released in May last year – which brings together stability in its carbon heel, a precise fit, cushioning, breathability and flexibility for an all-round performance shoe.

Top-class wedge stampings

Exhibit A: Beef and his favourite Arby’s food!

I had to put some of my fave @arbys food on here. Arby's wedge A photo posted by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Exhibit B: Ben An

And finally…

Matt Fitzpatrick had a golf bag with a difference in Dubai.

The Englishman, an ambassador for Golf in Dubai, had this pink number at Emirates GC – doing his bit to raise awareness about breast cancer.

