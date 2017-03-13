bunkered.co.uk
 
Henrik’s Diablo back, Hadwin’s £49 hybrid

By on March 13, 2017

Valspar Championship - Round Two

We thought it had gone for good. But Henrik Stenson’s trusty Callaway Diablo Octane 3-wood has returned.

After switching to the Epic 3-wood at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, the Diablo Octane was back in the bag at the WGC-Mexico Championship and again for the Valspar Championship, where he finished T7.

Since 2009, the Diablo Octane, with a Grafalloy Blue shaft and 12.5 degrees of loft, has been a staple part of the Swede’s bag and played a huge part in helping the Swede land his maiden major at Royal Troon last summer.

Valspar Championship - Round Two

All change for DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau’s start to his PGA Tour career has been far from an easy ride.

There was the fall-out with the USGA about his side-saddle putting stance, with poor performances on the greens leaving him 211th in Strokes Gained: Putting – better than only two players on the PGA Tour – heading into the Valspar Championship.

That side-saddle putting stance, and his Edel Golf putter, have now gone – and there were some positive signs at Innisbrook.

DeChambeau had a season’s best T27 and, with a custom-built 44-inch Sik Golf putter in play for the first time, he ranked 0.528 in Strokes Gained: Putting for the week – a figure that would see him as high as T26 in that stat for the season.

Read more -> 18 things you should know about Bryson DeChambeau

Photo credit: GolfWRX.com

Kuch’s rusty clubs

By looking at the rundown state of these clubs, you’d never have guessed they belonged to a PGA Tour pro. Well, they do. And they’re Matt Kuchar’s.

Perhaps the most peculiar club in the American’s bag is a driving iron by Fourteen Golf (above) – a Japanese brand founded in 1981.

Read more -> Matt Kuchar: “I love coming to Scotland”

Photo credit: GolfWRX.com

He’s also had Bridgestone J15 CB Custom Black Oxide Finish irons (5-PW, above) in his bag for the past two years.

Photo credit: GolfWRX.com

Hadwin’s £49 hybrid

He may have won the Valspar Championship with the latest Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver and 3-wood in his bag, but Adam Hadwin also had a club from the past in his bag.

The Callaway X Hot Pro hybrid was last released as a new model in the UK four years ago back in 2013 and can be found online for as little as £49.

Hero Indian Open - Day Four

TaylorMade doMinance

TaylorMade’s impressive run continued at the Indian Open as S.S.P. Chawrasia made it ten wins in nine weeks for players using TaylorMade metalwoods.

Armed with a 2016 M2 driver, 2017 M1 3-wood and 2016 M1 5-wood, Chawrasia coasted to seven-shot victory over fellow TaylorMade staffer Gavin Green.

More Reading

