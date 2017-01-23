bunkered.co.uk
 
Tommy keeps faith in Nike, RIP Costco

Tommy keeps faith in Nike, RIP Costco

By on January 23, 2017

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Day Three

Tommy Fleetwood captured his second European Tour title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship – and did so using a bunch of Nike clubs.

The Englishman is one of very few players still using them since the company’s exit from the golf equipment industry last August and, if this performance was anything to go by, he’ll be doing so for a while yet.

Using a Nike driver, woods and irons, Fleetwood ranked third in fairways hit (67.9%) and first in GIR (91.7%) – missing just six greens all week!

Here’s his full bag:

Driver: Nike Vapor Fly Pro
Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Fly 3 & 5 woods
Irons: Nike VR Pro Combo 4, VR Pro blades 5-9
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°
Putter: Odyssey #2 White Hot Pro putter
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Costco

RIP Costco K-Sig ball

The Costco ball revolution appears to be over.

The Kirkland Signature balls could be bought in the USA for as little as $15 per dozen but now, according to MyGolfSpy, they are no more due to supply chain issues.

After favourable reviews from MyGolfSpy and GolfWRX, the ball’s popularity soared and Costco simply couldn’t keep up with the demand.

To get back in the ball game, it appears Costco will have to wait for more overruns to become available or find another source for what would likely be a totally different ball. But now that seems very unlikely.

JordanSpieth

Special edition #SpiethOne shoes

Jordan Spieth made the trip to Tokyo and Seoul last week for the launch of his first signature shoe – the Under Armour Spieth One.

And some custom designs have been made in relation to the trip.

Just check these out:

! Head over to @underarmour to see how they were made. #SpiethOne

A photo posted by Under Armour Golf (@uagolf) on

Westwood’s all numbers

The Ping i200 irons and Glide 2.0 wedges were both announced last week – and they’re already in the bag of Lee Westwood.

As you can see below, the Englishman has gone so far as to writing the yardages on the back of each iron with a marker pen.

One guy decided to take a pop at him for it.

But the Englishman returned the compliment in style.

In other news, Westwood has also signed an apparel deal with Flannels Fashion for 2017.

Poults puts old putter in play

Last week, Ian Poulter raised speculation that he’d be putting his old Rife Island Series Aruba Blade putter from his 2010 WGC and Ryder Cup wins in back into play.

And in Abu Dhabi, he did just that, helping him sink putts like this:

In relation to the clip, Poulter tweeted:

And finally…

Could Paul Lawrie be about to put a new Odyssey O-Works putter in the bag? It certainly looks that way.

After missing the cut in Abu Dhabi, Lawrie spent plenty of time on the practice putting green with the O-Works #7 model and liked what he saw and felt.

