Tommy Fleetwood captured his second European Tour title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship – and did so using a bunch of Nike clubs.

The Englishman is one of very few players still using them since the company’s exit from the golf equipment industry last August and, if this performance was anything to go by, he’ll be doing so for a while yet.

Using a Nike driver, woods and irons, Fleetwood ranked third in fairways hit (67.9%) and first in GIR (91.7%) – missing just six greens all week!

Here’s his full bag:

Driver: Nike Vapor Fly Pro

Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Fly 3 & 5 woods

Irons: Nike VR Pro Combo 4, VR Pro blades 5-9

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°

Putter: Odyssey #2 White Hot Pro putter

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

RIP Costco K-Sig ball

The Costco ball revolution appears to be over.

The Kirkland Signature balls could be bought in the USA for as little as $15 per dozen but now, according to MyGolfSpy, they are no more due to supply chain issues.

After favourable reviews from MyGolfSpy and GolfWRX, the ball’s popularity soared and Costco simply couldn’t keep up with the demand.

To get back in the ball game, it appears Costco will have to wait for more overruns to become available or find another source for what would likely be a totally different ball. But now that seems very unlikely.

Special edition #SpiethOne shoes

Jordan Spieth made the trip to Tokyo and Seoul last week for the launch of his first signature shoe – the Under Armour Spieth One.

And some custom designs have been made in relation to the trip.

Just check these out:

! Head over to @underarmour to see how they were made. #SpiethOne A photo posted by Under Armour Golf (@uagolf) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

Westwood’s all numbers

The Ping i200 irons and Glide 2.0 wedges were both announced last week – and they’re already in the bag of Lee Westwood.

As you can see below, the Englishman has gone so far as to writing the yardages on the back of each iron with a marker pen.

.@WestwoodLee's WITB: G LS Tec 9° Driver

G 14.5° 3W

G 19° Hybrid#i200 Irons (4-9,PW,UW & UW)#Glide 2.0 60°/TS Wedge

Prototype Putter pic.twitter.com/GNMl5mz4LF — PING Golf Europe (@PINGTourEurope) January 18, 2017

One guy decided to take a pop at him for it.

@PINGTourEurope @WestwoodLee not remembering 13 yardages when it's your profession makes Lee look a little dense? #tryagainmarketing — Ian Keys (@IanKeysEdge) January 18, 2017

But the Englishman returned the compliment in style.

Not being able to count that there are only 10 clubs in my bag with yardages on makes you look a little dense! https://t.co/t5KIC5J7BQ — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 22, 2017

In other news, Westwood has also signed an apparel deal with Flannels Fashion for 2017.

We’re proud to announce our #new sponsorship with pro golfer, @WestwoodLee as he gets into full swing at the #AbuDhabiChampionship #Golf pic.twitter.com/yHmxFu2XYL — Flannels Fashion (@flannelsfashion) January 19, 2017

Poults puts old putter in play

Last week, Ian Poulter raised speculation that he’d be putting his old Rife Island Series Aruba Blade putter from his 2010 WGC and Ryder Cup wins in back into play.

And in Abu Dhabi, he did just that, helping him sink putts like this:

In relation to the clip, Poulter tweeted:

The old faithful is back. It's been to sleep for 6 years but I woke it up. @terrymundy kindly reminded me that I've been asleep for 4 years. https://t.co/d47nyl4VEP — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 19, 2017

And finally…

Could Paul Lawrie be about to put a new Odyssey O-Works putter in the bag? It certainly looks that way.

After missing the cut in Abu Dhabi, Lawrie spent plenty of time on the practice putting green with the O-Works #7 model and liked what he saw and felt.

Got the new @odysseygolf O-works #7 to try , comes off very nice indeed pic.twitter.com/mcNYswj4Sn — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) January 21, 2017

Two very productive days of practice especially with the putter , been standing to far away with toe of putter to far off ground pic.twitter.com/WLzzimls7g — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) January 22, 2017

