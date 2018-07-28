Georgia Hall confident of going low to catch Joh

Georgia Hall is confident she can go seriously low over the weekend at Gullane as she bids to earn her first Ladies European Tour/LPGA Tour title.

While Hall, 22, comfortably won the LET Order of Merit in 2017, she did so without winning an event and knows she’ll have to put in an incredible 36-hole performance to see that change come Sunday.

Hall is currently inside the top 20 in East Lothian but ten shots off the lead of Tiffany Joh, who is herself looking for her maiden Ladies European Tour/LPGA Tour win.

Asked whether she could make significant inroads into the American’s lead over the weekend, Hall said: “Yeah, definitely. I’m in a fairly good position and, like you said, it needs to be two low ones but I’m motivated to do that. It definitely can be done.”

Hall, who at No.39 in the world is England’s second highest-ranked golfer behind Charley Hull, posted a three-under-par 68 in the second round to improve her position after a mediocre first day – but is under no illusions about what area of her game she needs to improve to work her way into contention.

“I think if I can hole a few more putts, I can get up there. I missed only two fairways and hit the ball close a few times but the ball just didn’t drop.

"But I played decent – a lot better than round one – and I’m happy with where I am with my game.”