Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Golf News

Georgia Hall confident of going low to catch Joh

Golf News

Georgia Hall confident of going low to catch Joh

By Martin Inglis28 July, 2018
Georgia Hall Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open Ladies Scottish Open Gullane Ladies European Tour LPGA Tour Tiffany Joh
Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall is confident she can go seriously low over the weekend at Gullane as she bids to earn her first Ladies European Tour/LPGA Tour title.

While Hall, 22, comfortably won the LET Order of Merit in 2017, she did so without winning an event and knows she’ll have to put in an incredible 36-hole performance to see that change come Sunday.

Hall is currently inside the top 20 in East Lothian but ten shots off the lead of Tiffany Joh, who is herself looking for her maiden Ladies European Tour/LPGA Tour win.

Matthew names two Solheim Cup VCs
Lexi to miss RICOH to 'recharge mentally'

Asked whether she could make significant inroads into the American’s lead over the weekend, Hall said: “Yeah, definitely. I’m in a fairly good position and, like you said, it needs to be two low ones but I’m motivated to do that. It definitely can be done.”

Georgia Hall1

Hall, who at No.39 in the world is England’s second highest-ranked golfer behind Charley Hull, posted a three-under-par 68 in the second round to improve her position after a mediocre first day – but is under no illusions about what area of her game she needs to improve to work her way into contention.

WATCH: Creamer almost takes out coach
English LPGA Tour star 'not interested' in taking on the men on the PGA Tour

“I think if I can hole a few more putts, I can get up there. I missed only two fairways and hit the ball close a few times but the ball just didn’t drop. 

"But I played decent – a lot better than round one – and I’m happy with where I am with my game.”

