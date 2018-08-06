Georgia Hall dedicates Women's British Open win to grandfather

After capturing her maiden major title thrilling fashion at Royal Lytham & St Annes, Georgia Hall dedicated the victory to her ill grandfather.



The 22-year-old fought back tears at the presentation ceremony on the 18th green at Royal Lytham & St Annes, saying: "There's someone very special at home that's going through a bad time, so this is for you Grandad."

It followed what had been a memorable day of major championship golf as Hall, with her dad Wayne on the bag, duelled with Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum throughout the afternoon.

Phatlum started the day with a one-shot lead over Hall and birdied four of the first six holes to increase that margin to two. However, Phatlum made bogey on the eighth after an errant drive and Hall seized an opportunity on the 13th by making birdie to level things up with five to play.



Chasing her first professional win - let alone major win - most fans would have expected Hall to show signs of nerves. But this wasn't the case at all.

Both players birdied the 15th hole and then, on the 70th hole, Hall went ahead, rolling in a 20-footer and letting out a little fist pump. But with two seriously tough holes to go, anything could still happen.



But it was all but over on the 17th, though, as Phatlum found sand off the tee and then three-putted for double-bogey, giving Hall a three-shot cushion going down the last.



❤️ My dreams come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aHoBuNRjEc — Georgia Hall ⛳️ (@georgiahall96) August 5, 2018

To enhance how impressive her final day's play was, the 18th was where the only bogey of her final round came but, by that point, it didn't matter and she closed it out to become the first English women's major champion since Karen Stupples in 2004 and first British major champion since Catriona Matthew in 2009.

"It's too good to be true really," she said. "I don't think it's all sunk in for me.

"It was my goal when I was nine-years-old on the putting green: 'This six-footer's for the British Open' and to actually have that - and luckily it was just a tap-in - I'm over the moon. I'm so happy."

Some of Hall's fellow leading professionals were also quick to offer their congratulations.



You beauty @georgiahall96! I remember playing with you @RICOHWomensBrit at Royal Birkdale a few years ago, and calling your success back then. So many congratulations on winning at my favorite course in the Open rota!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) August 5, 2018