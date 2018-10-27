German gong for Scottish golf equipment company

Pioneering Scottish brand Golphin had cause for celebration recently when it won yet another prestigious accolade.



The junior equipment specialist was named the Golf Business of the Year at the 2018 German Golf Awards sponsored by Allianz Deutschland.

This latest award comes at the end of another busy and successful summer that has seen Golphin dip its toe into the European market for the first time. That included hosting the kids’ activity zone at the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle GC at the end of July, where it introduced young golfers attending the tournament to its hugely successful MyPathway2Golf skills-based programme.



Commenting on the win at the German Golf Awards, Golphin founder and managing director Calum McPherson remarked: “We are delighted and very proud to win this prestigious award, especially with golf in Germany being more family orientated than it is in most other countries. Kids’ and ladies’ participation are both huge priorities there.

“We are now looking forward to continuing to work with Germany’s golf federations and golf coaches, helping them to inspire their next generation of golfers.”

Calum Innes, a former Scotland internationalist and one-time West Kilbride Golf Club men’s champion, is now based at Holm Hamburg Golf Club and has been instrumental in helping to take Golphin into the country.



“In Germany, we have similar challenges in attracting young kids into the game and it’s great that an approach from Scotland is now being embraced here,” he said. “Golphin’s MyPathway2Golf focuses on participation growth for everyone. It’s all about fun and engagement. The schools programme leads to kids choosing to play golf rather than being selected to play golf, and I think that really adds to its appeal.”

Meanwhile, closer to home, Golphin has successfully staged its first-ever kids’ Counties Team Championship this year – and it has proven so successful, that plans are already afoot to bring it back bigger and better in 2019.



Teams of six children – a mix of boys and girls – contested a Texas Scramble event at Troon Portland Golf Club, representing six different regions: the Ayrshire Avengers, Dumbartonshire Dragons, Glasgow Gladiators, Lanarkshire Legends, Renfrewshire Raiders and Stirlingshire Spartans.

The event, sponsored by Arnold Clark, saw the Renfrewshire Raiders run out the inaugural winners.

For more information, log-on to uk.golphin.com