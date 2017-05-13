There are no results available.
Get 2-for-1 green fees in Andalucia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine13 May, 2017
Andalucia is one of the most prestigious golf destinations in the world and, thanks to the new Hole In One Pass, you could get two green fees for the price of one in the region.

The pass gives the opportunity to play 15 courses in the popular Spanish stop-off with no day or period restriction.

Calanova Golf Club and Anoreta Golf on the ‘Costa del Golf’ – near Malaga – are the most popular Hole In One venues in the region. The province of Cadiz, meanwhile, became famous for hosting the 1997 Ryder Cup and since then, has been increasing tourism for golf lovers.

Courses like Montenmedio Golf or Sancti Petri Hills are the perfect choice for golf and also discovering the secrets of the Costa de la Luz.

Sharing the Gulf of Cadiz and separated by the Doñana Reserve, lies the province of Huelva, a golf paradise still to be discovered. The hotel complexes of Islantilla Golf Resort, Nuevo Portil or Isla Canela, complete the offer of golf with an excellent quality hotel and gastronomy.

But in Andalucia golf is not played exclusively on the coast, and is demonstrated by the large fields located in the most important cities of the region. Zaudín in Seville, Real Club de Campo of Cordoba or Granada Golf Club are the perfect reason to visit the city and enjoy your favorite sport.

The Hole In One Pass has only recently expanded into the UK and is already experienced incredible success, with 93% of the players who bought a Hole in One pass in 2015 buying it again in 2016.

For more information, visit hiopass.com.

