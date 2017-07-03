Get inside the ropes at the Scottish Open

Titleist are offering you the chance to experience “The Ultimate Fit” alongside some of the world’s best players on the driving range during this year’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.



32 golfers will be given the opportunity to go ‘inside-the-ropes’ on Saturday and Sunday of the Rolex Series event. Under the watchful eye of Titleist’s team of expert fitting technicians, you will be fitted alongside some of the best players in the world on the driving range at Dundonald Links.



The lucky winners will each receive a day-pass for either Saturday or Sunday to watch all of the action, before being invited onto the range to enjoy a custom-fit session with a Titleist Product Specialist. With their help, you will find the perfect Titleist 917 Driver or Fairway combination of head, loft, shaft, Surefit Hosel and Surefit CG for your game. You will also undergo a golf ball fitting to find out which of Titleist’s industry-leading golf ball models is best suited to their game, helping you shoot lower scores.



The Ultimate Fit was launched at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to great acclaim. To learn more follow the link to watch the Ultimate Fit video.

To enter the free prize-draw, simply log onto europeantour.com and submit your application before 23:59 on Sunday 9th July.

