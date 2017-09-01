There are no results available.
Get TaylorMade gear by booking with Your Golf Travel

By Bunkered Golf Magazine01 September, 2017
Following on from a successful partnership with leading golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade, Your Golf Travel will once again be offering clients the chance to get their hands on the brand's latest golf equipment.

The London-based travel firm’s Early Eagle promotion will reward forward-thinking golfers who book their 2018 golf holiday during September & October 2017 with FREE TaylorMade golf equipment, including golf balls, irons, hybrids, fairway woods and even the M2 driver, as used by Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. 

Golfers booking with Your Golf Travel throughout September & October are also being given the chance to save bundles of cash on their 2018 golf holidays, with discounts based on the chosen destination (domestic, short haul or long haul) as well as the number of travellers in the group also on offer.

The upper qualifying thresholds could see the lead booker bag an entire set of TaylorMade clubs including irons, hybrid, fairway wood and driver, or a cash discount of up to £1,000.  

Your Golf Travel’s co-founder, Ross Marshall, underlined the company’s determination to drive value to the consumer, saying: “The culture of Your Golf Travel has always been built on us delivering affordable and accessible products for people that play golf.

“It’s pretty simple. And this is just an extension of that ethos - if our customers can commit to their 2018 plans nice and early, we’re delighted to be able to send them a nice reward in return; in this case, the latest clubs from our friends at TaylorMade.”

With over 250,000 golfers travelling annually and with a 9.1/10 rating on Trust Pilot already in place, Your Golf Travel continues to work with partners such as TaylorMade to enhance customer experience pre, during and post travel, striving to provide as many added values on top of the basic holiday experience as possible.

For more information about Your Golf Travel, simply call 0800 0436644 or visit yourgolftravel.com/early-eagle-2018.

