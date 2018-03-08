There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsGet your photo taken with the Claret Jug at the Scottish Golf Show

Golf News

Get your photo taken with the Claret Jug at the Scottish Golf Show

By bunkered.co.uk08 March, 2018
Scottish Golf Show The Open
Claret Jug

Golf fans are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to have their photo taken with one of golf’s most famous trophies when it visits the Scottish Golf Show next month.

The Claret Jug, awarded annually to the winner of The Open Championship, will on display on all three days of this year’s show, taking place at the SEC in Glasgow from March 23-25.

Located on the R&A stand, visitors to the show will be able to see the iconic piece of silverware at closer quarters than ever and have their photo taken with it, too.

A show spokesperson remarked: “We’re delighted that the Claret Jug will be on display at the 2018 Scottish Golf Show.

“The trophy has such a long and distinguished history and is one of the most instantly-recognisable pieces of memorabilia in the game, so a photo with it is a ‘must’ for any true golf fan.”

The trophy will be on display ahead of this year’s 147th Open Championship taking place at Carnoustie from July 19-22, where Jordan Spieth will attempt to defend the title he won at Royal Birkdale last year.

Pre-book tickets for the Scottish Golf Show, meanwhile, are currently available priced at just £10.

In addition to entry to the show, those who pre-book will also receive three rounds of golf, a free in-store bet at Ladbrokes, a £50 GolfKings holiday voucher, £5 to spend in the on-site American Golf shop and much more besides.

To pre-book your tickets now, click here.

For more information on the 2018 Scottish Golf Show, visit www.thescottishgolfshow.co.uk

Related Articles - Scottish Golf Show

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

Get your photo taken with the Claret Jug at the Scottish Golf Show
Scottish Golf Show

By bunkered.co.uk

Pro blasts David Beckham over Miami MLS project
Erik Compton

By Martin Inglis

A Masters for women? Yes please.
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

What is bounce on a golf club?
FYI

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below