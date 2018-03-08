Get your photo taken with the Claret Jug at the Scottish Golf Show

Golf fans are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to have their photo taken with one of golf’s most famous trophies when it visits the Scottish Golf Show next month.



The Claret Jug, awarded annually to the winner of The Open Championship, will on display on all three days of this year’s show, taking place at the SEC in Glasgow from March 23-25.

Located on the R&A stand, visitors to the show will be able to see the iconic piece of silverware at closer quarters than ever and have their photo taken with it, too.

A show spokesperson remarked: “We’re delighted that the Claret Jug will be on display at the 2018 Scottish Golf Show.

“The trophy has such a long and distinguished history and is one of the most instantly-recognisable pieces of memorabilia in the game, so a photo with it is a ‘must’ for any true golf fan.”

The trophy will be on display ahead of this year’s 147th Open Championship taking place at Carnoustie from July 19-22, where Jordan Spieth will attempt to defend the title he won at Royal Birkdale last year.

Pre-book tickets for the Scottish Golf Show, meanwhile, are currently available priced at just £10.

In addition to entry to the show, those who pre-book will also receive three rounds of golf, a free in-store bet at Ladbrokes, a £50 GolfKings holiday voucher, £5 to spend in the on-site American Golf shop and much more besides.

For more information on the 2018 Scottish Golf Show, visit www.thescottishgolfshow.co.uk