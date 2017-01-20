Giant eel pulled from golf club water hazard

• Aussie greenkeeper pulls 5ft long eel from depths of water hazard

Do you know what’s lurking in the water hazards at your golf club? Well, you may be a little bit more wary after this.

Aussie greenkeeper Jimmy Shaw pulled a 5ft long eel from the depths of the Deebing Creek, which runs right through Sandy Gallop Golf Club in Ipswich, near Brisbane.

“It looked prehistoric” – Jimmy Shaw

Eels have been spotted at the club before – but nothing quite on the scale as this one.

“Normally they are black, but this was a deep blue thing,” Jimmy told the Ipswich Advertiser. “It had more of a Moray Eel style mouth on it, like something from the deep sea. It looked prehistoric.”

Jimmy was prompted to go hunting for the eels when his son-in-law said he was keen to see what lurked there.

“I put a bit of sausage on a hook, threw it in and bang…the eel starts going boom, boom up the river,” he added.

But how did it get quite so big? Well, Jimmy thinks there’s a simple explanation.

“I reckon it’s eaten quite a few golf balls” – Jimmy Shaw

“I reckon it’s eaten quite a few golf balls. But there wouldn’t be much it wouldn’t eat.

“I threw it back in there. He’s probably as old as me, if not older, so he deserved to go back in. But I won’t be going in there in my speedos to do any irrigation work anymore.”

