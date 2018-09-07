Glasgow club to offer FREE golf for women and children

A golf club on the outskirts of Glasgow has taken the bold decision to WAIVE green fees for women and children throughout September in a bid to grow the game.



The move is one of four special offers this month at Gleddoch Golf Course, close to Glasgow Airport.

New members who join in September will also receive 18 months’ membership for the price of 12 months. There will also be open days on Friday, September 14, and Saturday, September 22, from 1pm until 6pm each day, followed by curry nights in the clubhouse



Head of Golf Management at Gleddoch, Karl Salmoni, said: “We have a great community around us and an incredible group of current members. We’d love to invite more people from the area to come and see some of the improvements we’ve made over the last year.

“Even if they’re not able to commit to a full membership, we’re open year round for green fees and they’re always welcome.”

Gleddoch is located in Langbank, just outside of Glasgow, and is set over gently rolling hills and has views across the River Clyde and the Renfrewshire hills beyond. Recent upgrades have been made to the course and facilities, including a new, 17-bay driving range and putting studio that will be opening later this year.



In addition to the ongoing course upgrades, the reception, pro shop, and ‘The Nineteenth’ bar have also been recently renovated, making the full ‘19-hole’ experience an enjoyable one.



Leisure facilities also include the newly created Imperia Spa which includes a 17-metre, heated indoor swimming pool, eight tranquil treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, a fully equipped gym, and a relaxation room.