Gleneagles could yet stage 2018 Ryder Cup

• Contingency plans in place for Gleneagles to host Ryder Cup

• US players may refuse to play in France amid security concerns

• “The US are incredibly nervous,” a source told The Scottish Sun

Gleneagles could yet play host to the 2018 Ryder Cup amid the terror threat in Paris, it has been reported.

According to The Scottish Sun, contingency plans have been put in place should the US players refuse to play in France after officials expressed their concerns about the safety of the current venue.

Le Golf National is on the southern outskirts of Paris and isn’t too far from Paris Orly airport, where on Saturday a gunman was shot dead by soldiers after seizing a rifle from another soldier, and said he wanted to ‘die for Allah’.

“The plan is in place and ready to go”

It’s the latest long line of terrorist incidents dating back to Charlie Hebdo attack in January 2015 and the Bataclan massacre in November 2015 and Nice lorry attack in July last year.

A source told The Scottish Sun on Sunday: “The plan is in place and ready to go at the request of the Americans.

“The US were already incredibly nervous about the Ryder Cup being held in France before yesterday’s events.”

Another source added: “Nothing is confirmed yet. It all depends on what happens with Islamic State and Iraq over the next year and the knock-on effect for mainland Europe.”

Gleneagles, which hosted the event in 2014, would seem like a ready-made alternative to step in at the last minute to host the match, although Ryder Cup Europe has denied any knowledge of the plan.

Just a month before the 2018 Ryder Cup, the Perthshire resort is hosting the golf event of the first European Championships, while it is also staging the 2019 Solheim Cup.

