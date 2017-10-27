Gleneagles scoops Tourism Awards hat-trick

Gleneagles was the big winner at the 2017 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, scooping a hat-trick of prizes.

The Perthshire resort, host venue for the 2019 Solheim Cup, picked up the gongs for Best Pro Shop and Best Hotel (Over 50 Rooms), as well as the evening’s main accolade of Scotland’s Best Golf Experience.

It held off stiff competition from Kingsbarns Golf Links – winner of the title for the last three successive years – as well as Castle Stuart Golf Links and Trump International Golf Links Scotland to land the Best Experience prize in the gala dinner at Trump Turnberry.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards brought the curtain down on the second annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week organised by PSP Media Group and supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise. The event saw 70 leading buyers from 39 countries visit Scotland to sample the best of the home of golf for themselves. It is hoped that it will help the country succeed in its stated aim of growing the value of the golf tourism in Scotland from £286m in 2016 to £300m by 2020.

There were 14 awards in total, all of which were the result of votes cast by the Scottish golfing public throughout the 2017 golfing season.

Meanwhile, a Special Recognition Award for Services to Golf Tourism in Scotland was awarded to Fraser Cromarty, below, the chief executive of Nairn Golf Club, for his work in helping to establish the Highlands as a leading golf destination.

Tom Lovering, the director of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, paid tribute to the big winner on the night, saying: “Gleneagles has proved the value of its consistent investment and care of its facilities to win three awards this year, including the 2017 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards Best Experience.

“All the winners tonight are highly worthy of their accolades. I extend my congratulations to all as well as the 80 businesses who took part in Scottish Golf Tourism Week. It was a huge success, showcasing Scotland as one of the world’s leading golfing destinations.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “I’m delighted to see award winners from right across the country, which goes to underline the outstanding strength in depth of the Scottish golf tourism product.

“All of the award winners deserve huge congratulations on their success, as do all of the businesses who have taken part in Scottish Golf Tourism Week in 2017. “With golf tourism playing a vital part of Scotland’s visitor economy it is vital that our tourism businesses continue to strive to deliver excellent customer service and keep these visitors coming back to Scotland, the Home of Golf, year after year.”

Winners in full



Best Hotel (Under 20 rooms)

The Old Loans Inn

Best Hotel (21-50 rooms)

The Gailes Hotel



Best Hotel (Over 50 rooms)

Gleneagles Hotel



Best Customer Service

Kingsbarns Golf Links



Best Pro Shop

Gleneagles

Best Club House

Blairgowrie Golf Club

Best Catering

The Carrick on Loch Lomond

Value for Money (Under £50)

Fortrose and Rosemarkie

Value for Money (£50-£100)

The Duke’s

Value for Money (Over £100)

Castle Stuart Golf Links

Best Course (Under £50)

Strathmore Golf Centre

Best Course (£50-£100)

Dundonald Links

Best Course (Over £100)

Trump Turnberry, Ailsa Course

Scotland’s Best Golf Experience

Gleneagles