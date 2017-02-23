Gleneagles set to create golfing history

• Gleneagles named as an official supporter of Glasgow 2018

Gleneagles has been unveiled as an official supporter of the Glasgow 2018 European Championship.

The world-renowned luxury hotel will create history by hosting the golf event at the inaugural multi-sport European Championship, which will take place over the Jack Nicklaus-designed PGA Centenary Course.

Staged every four years, the 2018 Championships will be in the host cities of Glasgow and Berlin, with around 3,000 athletes expected to visit Scotland during the competition and an estimated 250,000 spectators attending events across the city.

Television audiences are expected to reach 1.03 billion, with many more viewers watching across multiple digital platforms.

Scottish Government minister of sport, Aileen Campbell MSP, was delighted with the announcement.

“ Gleneagles has staged many prestigious golf tournaments through its history and was the home of what many regard as the best Ryder Cup ever in 2014,” she said.

“In 2018, Gleneagles will be a magnificent setting for European Championships and will see elite men and women golfers compete together for the first time.”

The Championship promises to be a game-changing moment for the sport, with male and female golfers set to compete together for the first time.

It has been backed by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour and will include a men’s and women event, along with a ground-breaking mixed competition.

Bernard Murphy, Gleneagles’ managing director, added: “We’re proud to be associated with what will be a ground-breaking moment in sporting history and the event will build on Gleneagles’ long history of raising the bar in golf and breaking cultural boundaries in sport.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Frank McAveety, said: “Glasgow is the gateway to Scotland and partnerships such as this with Gleneagles will help us bring one million more people to the city as part of Glasgow’s Tourism and Visitor Plan to 2023.”

