Golf blamed for Gareth Bale's injury woes

There’s nothing quite like the blame game in football, is there? And now, golf has taken centre stage in it.



Just days after Gordon Strachan attributed Scotland’s exit in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers on bad genetics, the Spanish press has blamed Gareth Bale’s love of golf for his recurring injury problems and why Real Madrid may be keen to cash in on the Welshman.

Bale has missed 49 games for the Spanish giants in ten separate injuries since signing from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, with more than half of those games missed coming last season.

And it appears the Spanish media has had enough as rumours begin to circulate once again that the 28-year-old could be a Manchester United player by the time the 2018/19 season comes around.

An #SB2K inspired tour to @bakersbayclub. What a day! @rickiefowler @justinthomas34 @jordanspieth @smyliekaufman10 A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Translated from an article in El Confidencial, the golf-bashing paragraph reads: “All these injuries add to the chronic problems of the back that he suffers and causes him discomfort.

“An evil, that of the back, that grows when playing golf, one of his passions to which he devotes all the time he can when he does not play football.”

Bale’s love of golf is not exactly a secret. Just last week, pictures emerged of a replica of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass that he has had built in his back garden, while he is also an ambassador for Sprint6Golf, a unique new form of the game.