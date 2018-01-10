Golf by far the most boring sport to watch - poll

The British public has voted golf as the most boring sport… and it isn’t even close.



The poll, conducted by YouGov, surveyed 1,616 adults – 782 men and 834 women – with 70% finding golf either ‘very boring’ (52%) or ‘quite boring’ (18%) to watch. Only 11% of those surveyed found golf either ‘exciting’ or ‘very exciting’.

American Football (59%) was a distant second in the ‘boring’ stakes, followed by cricket and darts (58%) and snooker (57%).

Interestingly, of the 17 sports put to the public, only five were considered more exciting to watch than boring. They were football, rugby union, gymnastics, tennis and athletics.

Only 28% of people though athletics was either ‘quite boring’ or ‘very boring’, with 47% of those surveyed classing it as ‘exciting’ or ‘very exciting’.

It’s the second time in four months that golf has received a bad rap in a public survey. In September, a poll commissioned by online casino Casumo.com asked 2,000 adults their thoughts on which game was most tedious, with 39% of respondents saying golf.

