Golf by far the most boring sport to watch - poll

Golf News

Golf by far the most boring sport to watch - poll

By Martin Inglis10 January, 2018
Golf General

The British public has voted golf as the most boring sport… and it isn’t even close.

The poll, conducted by YouGov, surveyed 1,616 adults – 782 men and 834 women – with 70% finding golf either ‘very boring’ (52%) or ‘quite boring’ (18%) to watch. Only 11% of those surveyed found golf either ‘exciting’ or ‘very exciting’.

Boring Sport 01

American Football (59%) was a distant second in the ‘boring’ stakes, followed by cricket and darts (58%) and snooker (57%).

Interestingly, of the 17 sports put to the public, only five were considered more exciting to watch than boring. They were football, rugby union, gymnastics, tennis and athletics.

Only 28% of people though athletics was either ‘quite boring’ or ‘very boring’, with 47% of those surveyed classing it as ‘exciting’ or ‘very exciting’.

It’s the second time in four months that golf has received a bad rap in a public survey. In September, a poll commissioned by online casino Casumo.com asked 2,000 adults their thoughts on which game was most tedious, with 39% of respondents saying golf.

Get involved

Why do you think golf is portrayed as the most boring sport? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

